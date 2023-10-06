Suzuki Swift new price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has a strong presence in Pakistan with its lineup of vehicles that cater to a diverse range of consumers. One of the standout models in Suzuki’s portfolio is the Suzuki Swift, a compact hatchback known for its sporty design, efficient performance, and practical features. Let’s delve into the specifications and price details of the Suzuki Swift, a car that has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani market.
Sporty Design and Exterior
The Suzuki Swift is instantly recognizable on the roads, thanks to its distinctive and sporty design. The vehicle’s aerodynamic lines, bold grille, and stylish headlights give it a youthful and dynamic appearance. Whether navigating through city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Swift’s design ensures that it stands out from the crowd.
Interior Comfort and Features
Step inside the Suzuki Swift, and you’ll find a well-designed interior that offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring ergonomically placed controls, ample storage compartments, and modern entertainment options. The Swift’s interior offers a balance between functionality and aesthetics.
Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has a strong presence in Pakistan with its lineup of vehicles that cater to a diverse range of consumers. One of the standout models in Suzuki’s portfolio is the Suzuki Swift, a compact hatchback known for its sporty design, efficient performance, and practical features. Let’s delve into the specifications and price details of the Suzuki Swift, a car that has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani market.
Sporty Design and Exterior
The Suzuki Swift is instantly recognizable on the roads, thanks to its distinctive and sporty design. The vehicle’s aerodynamic lines, bold grille, and stylish headlights give it a youthful and dynamic appearance. Whether navigating through city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Swift’s design ensures that it stands out from the crowd.
Interior Comfort and Features
Step inside the Suzuki Swift, and you’ll find a well-designed interior that offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring ergonomically placed controls, ample storage compartments, and modern entertainment options. The Swift’s interior offers a balance between functionality and aesthetics.
Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000
Advertisement
|Price
|42.6 – 49.6 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 – 180 mm
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|82 hp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Kerb Weight
|855 – 895 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.