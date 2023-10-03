Suzuki Swift new price in Pakistan

Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has a strong presence in Pakistan with its lineup of vehicles that cater to a diverse range of consumers. One of the standout models in Suzuki’s portfolio is the Suzuki Swift, a compact hatchback known for its sporty design, efficient performance, and practical features. Let’s delve into the specifications and price details of the Suzuki Swift, a car that has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani market.

Sporty Design and Exterior

The Suzuki Swift is instantly recognizable on the roads, thanks to its distinctive and sporty design. The vehicle’s aerodynamic lines, bold grille, and stylish headlights give it a youthful and dynamic appearance. Whether navigating through city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Swift’s design ensures that it stands out from the crowd.

Interior Comfort and Features

Step inside the Suzuki Swift, and you’ll find a well-designed interior that offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring ergonomically placed controls, ample storage compartments, and modern entertainment options. The Swift’s interior offers a balance between functionality and aesthetics.

Advertisement

Performance and Engine

Equipped with a responsive and efficient engine, the Suzuki Swift delivers a punchy performance that suits both urban driving and highway cruising. The vehicle’s nimble handling and precise steering contribute to an engaging driving experience. The Swift strikes a good balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an energetic ride without compromising on fuel economy.

Safety Features

Suzuki values safety as a top priority, and the Swift is equipped with a range of safety features to protect its occupants. From airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) to seatbelt pretensioners and electronic stability control (ESC), the Swift offers a comprehensive safety package that aims to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

Fuel efficiency and economy

In a country where fuel prices can significantly impact a vehicle owner’s expenses, the Suzuki Swift stands out for its impressive fuel efficiency. Its economical fuel consumption ensures that drivers can go the extra mile without frequent trips to the pump, making it a practical choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

Advertisement

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000 Advertisement

Advertisement

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Price 42.6 – 49.6 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm Ground Clearance 160 – 180 mm Displacement 1200 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 82 hp Torque 113 Nm Boot Space 265 L Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/16 To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.