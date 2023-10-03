Suzuki Swift new price in Pakistan

Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has a strong presence in Pakistan with its lineup of vehicles that cater to a diverse range of consumers. One of the standout models in Suzuki’s portfolio is the Suzuki Swift, a compact hatchback known for its sporty design, efficient performance, and practical features. Let’s delve into the specifications and price details of the Suzuki Swift, a car that has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani market.
Sporty Design and Exterior
The Suzuki Swift is instantly recognizable on the roads, thanks to its distinctive and sporty design. The vehicle’s aerodynamic lines, bold grille, and stylish headlights give it a youthful and dynamic appearance. Whether navigating through city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Swift’s design ensures that it stands out from the crowd.
Interior Comfort and Features
Step inside the Suzuki Swift, and you’ll find a well-designed interior that offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring ergonomically placed controls, ample storage compartments, and modern entertainment options. The Swift’s interior offers a balance between functionality and aesthetics.
Performance and Engine
Equipped with a responsive and efficient engine, the Suzuki Swift delivers a punchy performance that suits both urban driving and highway cruising. The vehicle’s nimble handling and precise steering contribute to an engaging driving experience. The Swift strikes a good balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an energetic ride without compromising on fuel economy.
Safety Features
Suzuki values safety as a top priority, and the Swift is equipped with a range of safety features to protect its occupants. From airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) to seatbelt pretensioners and electronic stability control (ESC), the Swift offers a comprehensive safety package that aims to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers.
Fuel efficiency and economy
In a country where fuel prices can significantly impact a vehicle owner’s expenses, the Suzuki Swift stands out for its impressive fuel efficiency. Its economical fuel consumption ensures that drivers can go the extra mile without frequent trips to the pump, making it a practical choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys.
Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000
Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications
|Price
|42.6 – 49.6 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 – 180 mm
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|82 hp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Kerb Weight
|855 – 895 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16
