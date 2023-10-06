Suzuki WagonR price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Suzuki WagonR has captured the hearts of many in Pakistan due to its exceptional fuel efficiency and user-friendly features, making it a popular choice for city commuting. Even with numerous alternatives on the market, the WagonR continues to be a top-selling vehicle from Japanese automakers.

One of its standout features is its distinct design, characterized by a tall-boy stance, an imposing look, and a layout that appeals to all ages and genders. The WagonR is powered by a K-series engine, offering remarkable fuel efficiency and a smooth, noiseless, and potent driving experience.

Pakistani consumers appreciate its value for money, compact size, modern interior, and versatile design. Its dimensions and spacious cabin are well-suited for the country’s infrastructure and congested traffic conditions.

Suzuki WagonR price in Pakistan

As for pricing, the WagonR comes in three variants: VXR at Rs3.214 million, VXL at Rs3.412 million, and the top-of-the-line WagonR AGS at Rs3.741 million.

With a range of attractive colors such as Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black, Sandy Beige, Silky Silver, and Solid White, the Suzuki WagonR is not only practical but also stylish, making it a compelling choice for Pakistani car buyers.

