Suzuki XL7 latest Price in Pakistan -October 2023

Suzuki is all set to launch another SUV model in Pakistan, as they recently unveiled this new vehicle at an auto show. People are eagerly inquiring about the 2023 Suzuki XL7 price in Pakistan, which is provided below, although it’s an estimated figure as the official announcement from the company is yet to come. Additionally, the car’s interior and exterior boast captivating designs, and the company has already shared some of its specs and features, which are detailed below.
Exterior Design
The Suzuki XL7 boasts a modern and stylish exterior design that makes a strong impression on the road. With its bold front grille, sleek LED headlights, and well-defined lines, the XL7 exudes a contemporary and robust aesthetic. It’s a vehicle that stands out, whether you’re navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure.
Interior Comfort
Step inside the Suzuki XL7, and you’ll discover a spacious and comfortable cabin designed with the driver and passengers in mind. The interior features high-quality materials and thoughtful touches, creating a welcoming atmosphere. With ample legroom and seating for up to seven passengers, the XL7 offers a comfortable journey, making it an excellent choice for family outings or group travel.
Key Features
The Suzuki XL7 comes equipped with a range of features aimed at enhancing your driving experience. Some of the standout features include:
Infotainment System
The XL7 includes a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, providing access to entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options.
Safety Technology
Safety is a priority, and Suzuki has equipped the XL7 with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and more.
Spacious Cargo Area
With flexible seating arrangements and a roomy cargo area, the XL7 offers ample storage space for luggage, groceries, or other items, making it a practical choice for daily use.
The Latest price of Suzuki XL7 in Pakistan is around PKR 5,100,000
|Length
|4450
|Width
|1775
|Height
|2740
The engine capacity of the XL7 is 1462 Cc but some people think that the engine capacity of this vehicle is around 2.0.
Before buying a vehicle, people must get the info about the fuel mileage of this car. So, the fuel mileage of this car is around 20 KM.
Suzuki XL7 ground clearance is much high as compared to other SUV cars because the ground clearance of these cars is 200mm.
Till now, Suzuki Official does not issue the launch date of this vehicle but we can hope at the last month of this year, they will launch this car.
This is the complete info about Suzuki XL7 as well as when they will launch this car then we will share it on this page. Furthermore, people can get the XL7 Suzuki Price in Pakistan 2023 expected price from this page.
