Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023

The Tesla Model Y starts at AED 246,990 and faces strong competition in the market. This American crossover vehicle has three different versions. It is renowned for its comfort and offers amenities like an Acoustic Hood, Center Arm Rest, 360-Degree Camera, ABS (Anti-lock Brake System), and more.

Versions and Trim Levels

The Tesla Model Y is available in three different versions, each catering to different preferences and needs:

Advertisement Standard Range: This version offers an excellent entry point into the world of electric vehicles. It provides a balanced mix of performance and range, making it suitable for daily commuting and city driving. Long Range: If you’re looking for extended range and enhanced performance, the Long Range Model Y is an ideal choice. It offers a more extended driving range, making it suitable for longer journeys and road trips. Advertisement Performance: For those seeking exhilarating acceleration and top-tier performance, the Performance variant of the Model Y delivers incredible speed and handling.

Key Features

The Tesla Model Y boasts a range of impressive specifications and features that make it a standout choice in the UAE’s electric vehicle market.

Comfortable Interior

Advertisement

The Model Y offers a spacious and comfortable interior with features like an acoustic hood and center arm rest. This ensures a peaceful and relaxing driving experience.

Advanced Technology

Tesla is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, and the Model Y is no exception. It comes equipped with a 360-degree camera system, which enhances safety and provides a comprehensive view of your surroundings.

Autopilot Capability

Tesla’s Autopilot technology offers semi-autonomous driving capabilities, making highway driving more comfortable and efficient.

Advertisement

Availability of Used Models

For buyers with a more modest budget, there are pre-owned Model Y vehicles available in various locations across the UAE. Prices for these used models range from AED 142,676 to AED 290,000, providing an affordable entry point to Tesla ownership.

Also Read Bugatti Chiron 2023 latest price in UAE – October 2023 The Bugatti Chiron is a high-performance sports car manufactured by the French...

Safety

Safety is a top priority for Tesla, and the Model Y includes advanced safety features such as ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) to provide confident and secure braking, among others.

Tesla Model Y 2023 latest Price in UAE

Versions Price Tesla Model Y 2023 Standard Range AED 189,990 Tesla Model Y 2023 Long Range (AWD) AED 219,990 Tesla Model Y 2023 Performance (AWD) AED 244,990

Tesla Model Y 2023 Key specifications

Battery 57.5kWh usable LFP battery Exterior 19-inch Gemini covered alloy wheels LED headlights, daytime running lights and taillights Power folding, auto-dimming, heated wing mirrors Matte black window surrounds, side indicators and flush door handles Electric tailgate Interior Five-seat black vegan interior with wood decor Electrically adjustable front seats Heated front and rear seats Double glazed front and rear windows Dual-zone climate control HEPA cabin air filter (Bioweapon Defence mode) Fixed panoramic glass roof Ambient footwell lights Interior floor mats Rear row seat folding release toggles Technology 15-inch central infotainment system and instruments with built-in Google Maps Over-the-air software update capabilities 30-day Premium Connectivity trial Dual Qi wireless charging phone pad Four USB-C charging ports 128GB USB for dashcam and Sentry Mode recording 13-speaker premium audio Tesla mobile app Safety assist Tesla Vision Basic Autopilot package Auto emergency braking (AEB) Lane departure warning and lane-centering assist Blind-spot monitoring and camera view Adaptive cruise control ‘Autopilot’ Reversing camera

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”