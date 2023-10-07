Advertisement
Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023

Articles
Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023

The Tesla Model Y starts at AED 246,990 and faces strong competition in the market. This American crossover vehicle has three different versions. It is renowned for its comfort and offers amenities like an Acoustic Hood, Center Arm Rest, 360-Degree Camera, ABS (Anti-lock Brake System), and more.

Versions and Trim Levels

The Tesla Model Y is available in three different versions, each catering to different preferences and needs:

    Standard Range: This version offers an excellent entry point into the world of electric vehicles. It provides a balanced mix of performance and range, making it suitable for daily commuting and city driving.

  2. Long Range: If you’re looking for extended range and enhanced performance, the Long Range Model Y is an ideal choice. It offers a more extended driving range, making it suitable for longer journeys and road trips.

    Performance: For those seeking exhilarating acceleration and top-tier performance, the Performance variant of the Model Y delivers incredible speed and handling.

Key Features

The Tesla Model Y boasts a range of impressive specifications and features that make it a standout choice in the UAE’s electric vehicle market.

Comfortable Interior

The Model Y offers a spacious and comfortable interior with features like an acoustic hood and center arm rest. This ensures a peaceful and relaxing driving experience.

Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE - October 2023

Advanced Technology

Tesla is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, and the Model Y is no exception. It comes equipped with a 360-degree camera system, which enhances safety and provides a comprehensive view of your surroundings.

Autopilot Capability

Tesla’s Autopilot technology offers semi-autonomous driving capabilities, making highway driving more comfortable and efficient.

Availability of Used Models

For buyers with a more modest budget, there are pre-owned Model Y vehicles available in various locations across the UAE. Prices for these used models range from AED 142,676 to AED 290,000, providing an affordable entry point to Tesla ownership.

Safety

Safety is a top priority for Tesla, and the Model Y includes advanced safety features such as ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) to provide confident and secure braking, among others.

Tesla Model Y 2023 latest Price in UAE

 VersionsPrice
Tesla Model Y 2023 Standard RangeAED 189,990
Tesla Model Y 2023 Long Range (AWD)AED 219,990
Tesla Model Y 2023 Performance (AWD)AED 244,990

Tesla Model Y 2023 Key specifications

Battery57.5kWh usable LFP battery
Exterior19-inch Gemini covered alloy wheels
LED headlights, daytime running lights and taillights
Power folding, auto-dimming, heated wing mirrors
Matte black window surrounds, side indicators and flush door handles
Electric tailgate
InteriorFive-seat black vegan interior with wood decor
Electrically adjustable front seats
Heated front and rear seats
Double glazed front and rear windows
Dual-zone climate control
HEPA cabin air filter (Bioweapon Defence mode)
Fixed panoramic glass roof
Ambient footwell lights
Interior floor mats
Rear row seat folding release toggles
Technology15-inch central infotainment system and instruments with built-in Google Maps
Over-the-air software update capabilities
30-day Premium Connectivity trial
Dual Qi wireless charging phone pad
Four USB-C charging ports
128GB USB for dashcam and Sentry Mode recording
13-speaker premium audio
Tesla mobile app
Safety assistTesla Vision Basic Autopilot package
Auto emergency braking (AEB)
Lane departure warning and lane-centering assist
Blind-spot monitoring and camera view
Adaptive cruise control ‘Autopilot’
Reversing camera

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
