Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 16 October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 16 October 2023

Advertisement

According to the Karachi Jewelers Association, the present gold price in Karachi is Rs. 178,241 per 10 grams and Rs. 207,900 per tola for 24K gold. It’s worth emphasizing that the gold rate in Karachi remains subject to shifts influenced by the global market and is rarely constant.

Gold comes in multiple forms, with 24K representing the highest purity. Besides 24K, you can also discover gold in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K varieties. If you’re interested in 22K gold, the most recent rates for 10 grams in Karachi are Rs. 178,241.

For those looking to stay informed about the real-time gold prices in Karachi across different karats, it’s advisable to routinely check for the latest updates.

GOLD WEIGHTGOLD PURITYRATE TODAY
10 Grams24KRs. 178,241
1 Tola24KRs. 207,900
10 Grams22KRs. 163,388
1 Tola22KRs. 190,625
10 Grams21KRs. 155,961
1 Tola21KRs. 181,960
10 Grams20KRs. 148,535
1 Tola20KRs. 173,295
10 Grams18KRs. 133,681
1 Tola18KRs. 155,965

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story