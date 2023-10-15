According to the Karachi Jewelers Association, the present gold price in Karachi is Rs. 178,241 per 10 grams and Rs. 207,900 per tola for 24K gold. It’s worth emphasizing that the gold rate in Karachi remains subject to shifts influenced by the global market and is rarely constant.

Gold comes in multiple forms, with 24K representing the highest purity. Besides 24K, you can also discover gold in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K varieties. If you’re interested in 22K gold, the most recent rates for 10 grams in Karachi are Rs. 178,241.

For those looking to stay informed about the real-time gold prices in Karachi across different karats, it’s advisable to routinely check for the latest updates.

GOLD WEIGHT GOLD PURITY RATE TODAY 10 Grams 24K Rs. 178,241 1 Tola 24K Rs. 207,900 10 Grams 22K Rs. 163,388 1 Tola 22K Rs. 190,625 10 Grams 21K Rs. 155,961 1 Tola 21K Rs. 181,960 10 Grams 20K Rs. 148,535 1 Tola 20K Rs. 173,295 10 Grams 18K Rs. 133,681 1 Tola 18K Rs. 155,965