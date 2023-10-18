Toyota Camry Hybrid latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is an eco-friendly version of the classic Camry sedan, known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. With a hybrid powertrain, it offers impressive gas mileage, a comfortable interior, advanced safety features, and a reputation for long-term reliability. The starting price for 2023 models ranges from around $27,600 to $32,200 in the USA.

Key Specifications

Now, let’s explore the key specifications that set the Toyota Camry Hybrid apart.

Hybrid Powertrain

The heart of the Camry Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain, which combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor. This system provides excellent fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, making it an eco-conscious choice.

Engine

The hybrid system comprises a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, generating a combined power output of 208 horsepower. This ensures brisk acceleration and a smooth driving experience.

Safety Features

Toyota has equipped the Camry Hybrid with an array of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automated emergency braking. These technologies contribute to a safer driving experience.

Interior Comfort

Inside the Camry Hybrid, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with quality materials. The interior features a user-friendly infotainment system and supportive seats, ensuring a pleasant journey.

Trunk Space

Despite the hybrid battery, the Camry Hybrid maintains practical trunk space. This allows you to carry luggage, groceries, or other items with ease.

Reliability

Toyota has a strong reputation for building dependable vehicles, and the Camry Hybrid is no exception. This hybrid sedan benefits from Toyota’s legendary reliability, minimizing the cost of ownership over the long term.

Entertainment

The Camry Hybrid features a modern infotainment system with a responsive touchscreen, smartphone integration, and available premium audio options for an enjoyable driving experience.

Fuel Economy

The Camry Hybrid excels in fuel economy, offering an estimated 51 miles per gallon in the city and 53 miles per gallon on the highway. This remarkable efficiency not only saves money at the pump but also reduces the carbon footprint.

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2023 latest Price in USA

The latest price of Toyota Camry Hybird 2024 in USA is around 26,991. USD

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4885 mm Kerb Weight 1625 KG Overall Width 1840 mm Boot Space 427 L Overall Height 1445 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2825 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 155 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Hybrid Turbo Charger None Displacement 2487 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 176 HP at 5700 RPM Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Torque 221 Nm at 5200 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System SFI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.8m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Double Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 235/45/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 18 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 18 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 50 L Mileage Highway 25 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”