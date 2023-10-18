Toyota Camry Hybrid latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Rolls Royce Dawn latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
The Toyota Camry Hybrid is an eco-friendly version of the classic Camry sedan, known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. With a hybrid powertrain, it offers impressive gas mileage, a comfortable interior, advanced safety features, and a reputation for long-term reliability. The starting price for 2023 models ranges from around $27,600 to $32,200 in the USA.
Now, let’s explore the key specifications that set the Toyota Camry Hybrid apart.
Hybrid Powertrain
The heart of the Camry Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain, which combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor. This system provides excellent fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, making it an eco-conscious choice.
Engine
The hybrid system comprises a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, generating a combined power output of 208 horsepower. This ensures brisk acceleration and a smooth driving experience.
Safety Features
Toyota has equipped the Camry Hybrid with an array of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automated emergency braking. These technologies contribute to a safer driving experience.
Interior Comfort
Inside the Camry Hybrid, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with quality materials. The interior features a user-friendly infotainment system and supportive seats, ensuring a pleasant journey.
Trunk Space
Despite the hybrid battery, the Camry Hybrid maintains practical trunk space. This allows you to carry luggage, groceries, or other items with ease.
Reliability
Toyota has a strong reputation for building dependable vehicles, and the Camry Hybrid is no exception. This hybrid sedan benefits from Toyota’s legendary reliability, minimizing the cost of ownership over the long term.
Entertainment
The Camry Hybrid features a modern infotainment system with a responsive touchscreen, smartphone integration, and available premium audio options for an enjoyable driving experience.
Fuel Economy
The Camry Hybrid excels in fuel economy, offering an estimated 51 miles per gallon in the city and 53 miles per gallon on the highway. This remarkable efficiency not only saves money at the pump but also reduces the carbon footprint.
The latest price of Toyota Camry Hybird 2024 in USA is around 26,991. USD
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1625 KG
|Overall Width
|1840 mm
|Boot Space
|427 L
|Overall Height
|1445 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2825 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2487 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|176 HP at 5700 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|14.0:1
|Torque
|221 Nm at 5200 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|SFI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|235/45/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|18 in
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|50 L
|Mileage Highway
|25 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
