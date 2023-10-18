Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Camry Hybrid latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Toyota Camry Hybrid latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Camry Hybrid latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Toyota Camry Hybrid latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is an eco-friendly version of the classic Camry sedan, known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. With a hybrid powertrain, it offers impressive gas mileage, a comfortable interior, advanced safety features, and a reputation for long-term reliability. The starting price for 2023 models ranges from around $27,600 to $32,200 in the USA.

Key Specifications

Now, let’s explore the key specifications that set the Toyota Camry Hybrid apart.

Hybrid Powertrain

The heart of the Camry Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain, which combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor. This system provides excellent fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, making it an eco-conscious choice.

Advertisement

Engine

The hybrid system comprises a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, generating a combined power output of 208 horsepower. This ensures brisk acceleration and a smooth driving experience.

Safety Features

Toyota has equipped the Camry Hybrid with an array of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automated emergency braking. These technologies contribute to a safer driving experience.

Interior Comfort

Inside the Camry Hybrid, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with quality materials. The interior features a user-friendly infotainment system and supportive seats, ensuring a pleasant journey.

Advertisement

Trunk Space

Despite the hybrid battery, the Camry Hybrid maintains practical trunk space. This allows you to carry luggage, groceries, or other items with ease.

Reliability

Toyota has a strong reputation for building dependable vehicles, and the Camry Hybrid is no exception. This hybrid sedan benefits from Toyota’s legendary reliability, minimizing the cost of ownership over the long term.

Entertainment

The Camry Hybrid features a modern infotainment system with a responsive touchscreen, smartphone integration, and available premium audio options for an enjoyable driving experience.

Advertisement

Also Read

Rolls Royce Dawn latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Rolls Royce Dawn latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Rolls-Royce, the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship in the automotive world, has...

Fuel Economy

The Camry Hybrid excels in fuel economy, offering an estimated 51 miles per gallon in the city and 53 miles per gallon on the highway. This remarkable efficiency not only saves money at the pump but also reduces the carbon footprint.

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2023 latest Price in USA

The latest price of Toyota Camry Hybird 2024 in USA is around 26,991. USD

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2023 key specifications

Advertisement

Dimensions

Overall Length4885 mm
Kerb Weight1625 KG
Overall Width1840 mm
Boot Space427 L
Overall Height1445 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2825 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance155 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypeHybrid
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2487 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power176 HP at 5700 RPM
Compression Ratio14.0:1
Torque221 Nm at 5200 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemSFI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.8m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionDouble Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and tires
Advertisement
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size235/45/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity50 L
Mileage Highway25 KM/L
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story