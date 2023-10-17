Toyota Coaster latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

When it comes to transportation options in Pakistan, one name that readily springs to mind is the Toyota Coaster. The Toyota Coaster stands out as a vehicle renowned for its versatility, dependability, and comfort.

Over the years, it has gained popularity for various applications, and in this article, we will delve into its multifaceted uses, pricing in Pakistan, and specifications, all while presenting compelling reasons to consider this vehicle.

The Toyota Coaster Unveiled

Introduced in 1962, the Coaster is a minibus proudly manufactured by Toyota Motors. This vehicle has a rich history and has continually evolved through four generations, earning trust for its robust build quality and exceptional performance. It has been hailed as the ideal vehicle for long journeys, making it a prominent choice in Pakistan.

Diverse Applications: The Toyota Coaster finds extensive use in public transportation, corporate transport, tourism, and the travel industry. Its generous seating capacity and comfortable seats render it the preferred choice for efficiently transporting large groups of people.

Parts Availability: Given its widespread use as a mode of transportation, acquiring replacement parts for the Toyota Coaster is hassle-free. From engine components to interior and exterior accessories, you can easily find the parts you need, ensuring minimal downtime in case of malfunctions.

Key features of the Toyota Coaster

The Toyota Coaster boasts an array of features that make it an optimal choice for transportation purposes, including:

Spacious and comfortable seating arrangements A robust engine for a smooth and efficient driving experience. Advertisement A roll-over cage structure for enhanced safety Fuel-efficient design, ensuring economical operation.

Specifications

Now that we’ve highlighted the reasons to consider the Toyota Coaster, let’s delve into its detailed specifications.

Engine

The Toyota Coaster is equipped with an inline-4, 4-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing an impressive 4009 cc of displacement. This robust engine offers consistent performance even when navigating challenging terrain without compromising on safety or efficiency.

Exterior

In a vehicle designed for transportation, durability and reliability are paramount. The Toyota Coaster successfully combines these essential factors with an eye-catching appearance. Its distinctive rectangular body shape and sleek front grille, coupled with bright LED headlights, enhance both its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Interior

Stepping inside the Toyota Coaster, passengers are greeted with plush seats accommodating up to 29 individuals. The vehicle offers a spacious interior with climate-controlled comfort, ensuring a pleasant experience for all. The seats are made from high-quality fabric, guaranteeing passenger comfort regardless of the weather outside.

Fuel efficiency and mileage

For a transportation vehicle, minimizing fuel consumption and reducing carbon emissions are vital. The Toyota Coaster boasts a 49-liter fuel tank capacity and impressive fuel efficiency. It achieves 7 KM/L within the city and 9 KM/L on highways, making it an economical choice for businesses and transport services.

Toyota Coaster Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Coaster is priced at PKR 26,789,000 in Pakistan. This is the ex-factory price, which may be higher.

Detailed Specifications

Variants Coaster 29 Seater Model Code XZB70R-ZGMSY Dimensions Exterior L x W x H (mm) 6990 x 2080 x 2635 Wheel Base (mm) 3935 Tread Front (mm) 1690 Rear (mm) 1490 Min. Running Ground Clearance (mm) 185 Gross Vehicle Weight (Kg) 5670 Minimum Turning Radius (Body) (m) 7.9 Seating Capacity 29 Engine Specifications Displacement (cc) 4009 Engine Code N04C-VL No. of Cyls. 4 Cylinder Arrangement In-Line Fuel Type Diesel Fuel System Common-rail Type Maximum Output kW/RPM 100/3000 Maximum Torque Nm/RPM 353/1600 Emission Certification Euro 3 Performance Brakes Front Ventilated Discs Rear Dual Two Leading Drums Transmission Type Manual Suspension Front Double Wishbone Rear Leaf Suspension, Rigid Steering Gear Type Recirculating Ball Power Steering Type Hydraulic Type Fuel Tank Capacity Ltr 95 Exterior Headlamps Type Halogen Levelling Manual Front Fog and Driving Lamps o Tyre Size 215/70 R17.5 Spare Tyre Ground Tyre with Lock Center Door Auto Folding Door with Buzzer and Warning Lamp Fuel Lid Opener Type Electric Mud Guards o Outside Rear View Mirrors o Side Turn Signal Lamps o Side Marker Lamps With Side Reflectors High Mount Stop Lamp o Interior Audio System AM/FM, CD, USB, AUX, MP3, VFD Speakers Front (2) and Rear (2) Microphone with Amplifier o Air Conditioning o Heater o Steering Wheel 2-Spoke Urethane Digital Clock o Sun Visors Driver + Passenger Rear Window Defogger With Timer Inside Rear View Mirror o Seats Material Fabric Base Front Driver (with Headrest and Reclining) + Passenger (Mid-Back) Rear Mid-Back Driver Seat Under Tray o Assist Grip Front Driver Side Pillar Rear Passenger Seats Cup Holder Front Intermittent Wipers Front With Washer Rear With Washer Floor Carpet and Mat Front Vinyl Mat (Carpet) with Rubber Mat (Driver Only) Rear Vinyl Mat (Carpet) Lamps Luggage Room o Center Door Step o Room Lamp o Safety and Security Seat Belts Front Driver & Passenger: 3-Point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter Rear 2-Point Waving Type Airbags Driver + Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System o

