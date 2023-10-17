Advertisement
Toyota Coaster latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

Toyota Coaster latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

Toyota Coaster latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

Toyota Coaster

When it comes to transportation options in Pakistan, one name that readily springs to mind is the Toyota Coaster. The Toyota Coaster stands out as a vehicle renowned for its versatility, dependability, and comfort.

Over the years, it has gained popularity for various applications, and in this article, we will delve into its multifaceted uses, pricing in Pakistan, and specifications, all while presenting compelling reasons to consider this vehicle.

The Toyota Coaster Unveiled

Introduced in 1962, the Coaster is a minibus proudly manufactured by Toyota Motors. This vehicle has a rich history and has continually evolved through four generations, earning trust for its robust build quality and exceptional performance. It has been hailed as the ideal vehicle for long journeys, making it a prominent choice in Pakistan.

Diverse Applications: The Toyota Coaster finds extensive use in public transportation, corporate transport, tourism, and the travel industry. Its generous seating capacity and comfortable seats render it the preferred choice for efficiently transporting large groups of people.

Parts Availability: Given its widespread use as a mode of transportation, acquiring replacement parts for the Toyota Coaster is hassle-free. From engine components to interior and exterior accessories, you can easily find the parts you need, ensuring minimal downtime in case of malfunctions.

Key features of the Toyota Coaster

The Toyota Coaster boasts an array of features that make it an optimal choice for transportation purposes, including:

  1. Spacious and comfortable seating arrangements
  2. A robust engine for a smooth and efficient driving experience.
  3. A roll-over cage structure for enhanced safety
  4. Fuel-efficient design, ensuring economical operation.

Specifications

Now that we’ve highlighted the reasons to consider the Toyota Coaster, let’s delve into its detailed specifications.

Engine

The Toyota Coaster is equipped with an inline-4, 4-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing an impressive 4009 cc of displacement. This robust engine offers consistent performance even when navigating challenging terrain without compromising on safety or efficiency.

Exterior

In a vehicle designed for transportation, durability and reliability are paramount. The Toyota Coaster successfully combines these essential factors with an eye-catching appearance. Its distinctive rectangular body shape and sleek front grille, coupled with bright LED headlights, enhance both its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Interior

Stepping inside the Toyota Coaster, passengers are greeted with plush seats accommodating up to 29 individuals. The vehicle offers a spacious interior with climate-controlled comfort, ensuring a pleasant experience for all. The seats are made from high-quality fabric, guaranteeing passenger comfort regardless of the weather outside.

Fuel efficiency and mileage

For a transportation vehicle, minimizing fuel consumption and reducing carbon emissions are vital. The Toyota Coaster boasts a 49-liter fuel tank capacity and impressive fuel efficiency. It achieves 7 KM/L within the city and 9 KM/L on highways, making it an economical choice for businesses and transport services.

Toyota Coaster Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Coaster is priced at PKR 26,789,000 in Pakistan. This is the ex-factory price, which may be higher.

Detailed Specifications

VariantsCoaster 29 Seater
Model CodeXZB70R-ZGMSY
Dimensions
Exterior L x W x H(mm)6990 x 2080 x 2635
Wheel Base(mm)3935
TreadFront (mm)1690
Rear (mm)1490
Min. Running Ground Clearance(mm)185
Gross Vehicle Weight(Kg)5670
Minimum Turning Radius (Body)(m)7.9
Seating Capacity29
Engine Specifications
Displacement(cc)4009
Engine CodeN04C-VL
No. of Cyls.4
Cylinder ArrangementIn-Line
Fuel TypeDiesel
Fuel SystemCommon-rail Type
Maximum OutputkW/RPM100/3000
Maximum TorqueNm/RPM353/1600
Emission CertificationEuro 3

Performance

BrakesFrontVentilated Discs
RearDual Two Leading Drums
Transmission TypeManual
SuspensionFrontDouble Wishbone
RearLeaf Suspension, Rigid
Steering Gear TypeRecirculating Ball
Power Steering TypeHydraulic Type
Fuel Tank CapacityLtr95

Exterior

HeadlampsTypeHalogen
LevellingManual
Front Fog and Driving Lampso
Tyre Size215/70 R17.5
Spare TyreGround Tyre with Lock
Center DoorAuto Folding Door with Buzzer and Warning Lamp
Fuel Lid OpenerTypeElectric
Mud Guardso
Outside Rear View Mirrorso
Side Turn Signal Lampso
Side Marker LampsWith Side Reflectors
High Mount Stop Lampo

Interior

Audio SystemAM/FM, CD, USB, AUX, MP3, VFD
SpeakersFront (2) and Rear (2)
Microphone with Amplifiero
Air Conditioningo
Heatero
Steering Wheel2-Spoke Urethane
Digital Clocko
Sun VisorsDriver + Passenger
Rear Window DefoggerWith Timer
Inside Rear View Mirroro
SeatsMaterialFabric Base
FrontDriver (with Headrest and Reclining) + Passenger (Mid-Back)
RearMid-Back
Driver Seat Under Trayo
Assist GripFrontDriver Side Pillar
RearPassenger Seats
Cup HolderFront
Intermittent WipersFrontWith Washer
RearWith Washer
Floor Carpet and MatFrontVinyl Mat (Carpet) with Rubber Mat (Driver Only)
RearVinyl Mat (Carpet)
LampsLuggage Roomo
Center Door Stepo
Room Lampo

Safety and Security

Seat BeltsFrontDriver & Passenger: 3-Point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter
Rear2-Point Waving Type
AirbagsDriver + Front Passenger
Anti-Lock Braking Systemo

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

