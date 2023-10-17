Toyota Coaster latest price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

Truck Driver License Fee for Canada in Pakistan – October 2023
The National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) has introduced a CE-category driver's license...
When it comes to transportation options in Pakistan, one name that readily springs to mind is the Toyota Coaster. The Toyota Coaster stands out as a vehicle renowned for its versatility, dependability, and comfort.
Over the years, it has gained popularity for various applications, and in this article, we will delve into its multifaceted uses, pricing in Pakistan, and specifications, all while presenting compelling reasons to consider this vehicle.
Introduced in 1962, the Coaster is a minibus proudly manufactured by Toyota Motors. This vehicle has a rich history and has continually evolved through four generations, earning trust for its robust build quality and exceptional performance. It has been hailed as the ideal vehicle for long journeys, making it a prominent choice in Pakistan.
Diverse Applications: The Toyota Coaster finds extensive use in public transportation, corporate transport, tourism, and the travel industry. Its generous seating capacity and comfortable seats render it the preferred choice for efficiently transporting large groups of people.
Parts Availability: Given its widespread use as a mode of transportation, acquiring replacement parts for the Toyota Coaster is hassle-free. From engine components to interior and exterior accessories, you can easily find the parts you need, ensuring minimal downtime in case of malfunctions.
The Toyota Coaster boasts an array of features that make it an optimal choice for transportation purposes, including:
Now that we’ve highlighted the reasons to consider the Toyota Coaster, let’s delve into its detailed specifications.
The Toyota Coaster is equipped with an inline-4, 4-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing an impressive 4009 cc of displacement. This robust engine offers consistent performance even when navigating challenging terrain without compromising on safety or efficiency.
In a vehicle designed for transportation, durability and reliability are paramount. The Toyota Coaster successfully combines these essential factors with an eye-catching appearance. Its distinctive rectangular body shape and sleek front grille, coupled with bright LED headlights, enhance both its functionality and aesthetic appeal.
Stepping inside the Toyota Coaster, passengers are greeted with plush seats accommodating up to 29 individuals. The vehicle offers a spacious interior with climate-controlled comfort, ensuring a pleasant experience for all. The seats are made from high-quality fabric, guaranteeing passenger comfort regardless of the weather outside.
For a transportation vehicle, minimizing fuel consumption and reducing carbon emissions are vital. The Toyota Coaster boasts a 49-liter fuel tank capacity and impressive fuel efficiency. It achieves 7 KM/L within the city and 9 KM/L on highways, making it an economical choice for businesses and transport services.
The Toyota Coaster is priced at PKR 26,789,000 in Pakistan. This is the ex-factory price, which may be higher.
|Variants
|Coaster 29 Seater
|Model Code
|XZB70R-ZGMSY
|Dimensions
|Exterior L x W x H
|(mm)
|6990 x 2080 x 2635
|Wheel Base
|(mm)
|3935
|Tread
|Front (mm)
|1690
|Rear (mm)
|1490
|Min. Running Ground Clearance
|(mm)
|185
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|(Kg)
|5670
|Minimum Turning Radius (Body)
|(m)
|7.9
|Seating Capacity
|29
|Engine Specifications
|Displacement
|(cc)
|4009
|Engine Code
|N04C-VL
|No. of Cyls.
|4
|Cylinder Arrangement
|In-Line
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel System
|Common-rail Type
|Maximum Output
|kW/RPM
|100/3000
|Maximum Torque
|Nm/RPM
|353/1600
|Emission Certification
|Euro 3
Performance
|Brakes
|Front
|Ventilated Discs
|Rear
|Dual Two Leading Drums
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Suspension
|Front
|Double Wishbone
|Rear
|Leaf Suspension, Rigid
|Steering Gear Type
|Recirculating Ball
|Power Steering Type
|Hydraulic Type
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|Ltr
|95
Exterior
|Headlamps
|Type
|Halogen
|Levelling
|Manual
|Front Fog and Driving Lamps
|o
|Tyre Size
|215/70 R17.5
|Spare Tyre
|Ground Tyre with Lock
|Center Door
|Auto Folding Door with Buzzer and Warning Lamp
|Fuel Lid Opener
|Type
|Electric
|Mud Guards
|o
|Outside Rear View Mirrors
|o
|Side Turn Signal Lamps
|o
|Side Marker Lamps
|With Side Reflectors
|High Mount Stop Lamp
|o
Interior
|Audio System
|AM/FM, CD, USB, AUX, MP3, VFD
|Speakers
|Front (2) and Rear (2)
|Microphone with Amplifier
|o
|Air Conditioning
|o
|Heater
|o
|Steering Wheel
|2-Spoke Urethane
|Digital Clock
|o
|Sun Visors
|Driver + Passenger
|Rear Window Defogger
|With Timer
|Inside Rear View Mirror
|o
|Seats
|Material
|Fabric Base
|Front
|Driver (with Headrest and Reclining) + Passenger (Mid-Back)
|Rear
|Mid-Back
|Driver Seat Under Tray
|o
|Assist Grip
|Front
|Driver Side Pillar
|Rear
|Passenger Seats
|Cup Holder
|Front
|Intermittent Wipers
|Front
|With Washer
|Rear
|With Washer
|Floor Carpet and Mat
|Front
|Vinyl Mat (Carpet) with Rubber Mat (Driver Only)
|Rear
|Vinyl Mat (Carpet)
|Lamps
|Luggage Room
|o
|Center Door Step
|o
|Room Lamp
|o
Safety and Security
|Seat Belts
|Front
|Driver & Passenger: 3-Point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter
|Rear
|2-Point Waving Type
|Airbags
|Driver + Front Passenger
|Anti-Lock Braking System
|o
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.