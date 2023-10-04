Toyota Corolla new price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Corolla has been a trusted name in the automotive industry for decades, known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability. In Pakistan, where the demand for compact sedans remains consistently high, the Toyota Corolla has continued to be a popular choice among consumers.

Key Features

Engine Options

The Toyota Corolla in Pakistan typically offers two engine options: a 1.3-liter and a 1.8-liter engine. The 1.3-liter engine is available in the XLI and GLI variants, while the 1.8-liter engine is featured in the Altis variants.

Transmission

Most variants of the Corolla come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. However, some higher-end models may offer a 6-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smoother gear shifts.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the Toyota Corolla offers ample cabin space, comfortable seating, and user-friendly infotainment systems. Higher trim levels often come with additional features like leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Exterior Design

The Corolla’s exterior design is sleek and modern, featuring stylish headlights, a distinctive grille, and aerodynamic lines. The Altis Grande variant, in particular, stands out with its sportier appearance.

Resale Value

One of the key advantages of owning a Toyota Corolla in Pakistan is its strong resale value. These vehicles tend to retain their value well over time, making them a wise investment for many.

Safety Features

The Corolla is equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), to ensure a safe driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Corolla is renowned for its fuel efficiency. It can achieve impressive mileage figures, making it an ideal choice for those looking to save on fuel costs during their daily commute.

Toyota Corolla 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Advertisement Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 PKR 6,169,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Advertisement PKR 6,769,000 Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 PKR 7,119,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition Advertisement PKR 7,429,000 Advertisement Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior PKR 7,759,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior PKR 7,799,000

Toyota Corolla 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4620 mm Kerb Weight 1275 KG Overall Width 1775 mm Boot Space 470 L Overall Height 1475 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2700 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 175 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1600 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 120 HP at 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Torque 154 Nm at 5200 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 240 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 6: speed Steering Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.4m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and tires Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheel Caps Tyre Size 195/65/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Fuel Economy Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 55 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."