Toyota Corolla new price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Corolla Cross 2024 Price in Pakistan
Toyota Corolla Cross is a 1st Generation hybrid compact crossover SUV introduced...
The Toyota Corolla has been a trusted name in the automotive industry for decades, known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability. In Pakistan, where the demand for compact sedans remains consistently high, the Toyota Corolla has continued to be a popular choice among consumers.
Engine Options
The Toyota Corolla in Pakistan typically offers two engine options: a 1.3-liter and a 1.8-liter engine. The 1.3-liter engine is available in the XLI and GLI variants, while the 1.8-liter engine is featured in the Altis variants.
Transmission
Most variants of the Corolla come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. However, some higher-end models may offer a 6-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smoother gear shifts.
Interior and Comfort
The interior of the Toyota Corolla offers ample cabin space, comfortable seating, and user-friendly infotainment systems. Higher trim levels often come with additional features like leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, and more.
Exterior Design
The Corolla’s exterior design is sleek and modern, featuring stylish headlights, a distinctive grille, and aerodynamic lines. The Altis Grande variant, in particular, stands out with its sportier appearance.
Resale Value
One of the key advantages of owning a Toyota Corolla in Pakistan is its strong resale value. These vehicles tend to retain their value well over time, making them a wise investment for many.
Safety Features
The Corolla is equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), to ensure a safe driving experience.
Fuel Efficiency
The Toyota Corolla is renowned for its fuel efficiency. It can achieve impressive mileage figures, making it an ideal choice for those looking to save on fuel costs during their daily commute.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6
PKR 6,169,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
Advertisement
PKR 6,769,000
Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8
PKR 7,119,000
Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition
Advertisement
PKR 7,429,000
Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior
PKR 7,759,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior
PKR 7,799,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 KG
|Overall Width
|1775 mm
|Boot Space
|470 L
|Overall Height
|1475 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2700 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1600 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|120 HP at 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Torque
|154 Nm at 5200 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|240 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.4m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheel Caps
|Tyre Size
|195/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|55 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.