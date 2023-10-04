Advertisement
Toyota Corolla new price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
The Toyota Corolla has been a trusted name in the automotive industry for decades, known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability. In Pakistan, where the demand for compact sedans remains consistently high, the Toyota Corolla has continued to be a popular choice among consumers.

Key Features

Engine Options

The Toyota Corolla in Pakistan typically offers two engine options: a 1.3-liter and a 1.8-liter engine. The 1.3-liter engine is available in the XLI and GLI variants, while the 1.8-liter engine is featured in the Altis variants.

Transmission

Most variants of the Corolla come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. However, some higher-end models may offer a 6-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smoother gear shifts.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the Toyota Corolla offers ample cabin space, comfortable seating, and user-friendly infotainment systems. Higher trim levels often come with additional features like leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Exterior Design

The Corolla’s exterior design is sleek and modern, featuring stylish headlights, a distinctive grille, and aerodynamic lines. The Altis Grande variant, in particular, stands out with its sportier appearance.

Resale Value

One of the key advantages of owning a Toyota Corolla in Pakistan is its strong resale value. These vehicles tend to retain their value well over time, making them a wise investment for many.

Safety Features

The Corolla is equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), to ensure a safe driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Corolla is renowned for its fuel efficiency. It can achieve impressive mileage figures, making it an ideal choice for those looking to save on fuel costs during their daily commute.

Toyota Corolla 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6

PKR 6,169,000

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i

PKR 6,769,000

Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8

PKR 7,119,000

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition

PKR 7,429,000

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior

PKR 7,759,000

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior

PKR 7,799,000

Toyota Corolla 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4620 mm
Kerb Weight1275 KG
Overall Width1775 mm
Boot Space470 L
Overall Height1475 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2700 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance175 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1600 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power120 HP at 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque154 Nm at 5200 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemSequential Multiport Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed240 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.4m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheel Caps
Tyre Size195/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity55 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

