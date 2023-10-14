Toyota Crown RS latest price in Pakistan 2023

If you’re looking for a luxurious and high-performance sedan, the Toyota Crown RS is a car worth considering. The Toyota Crown RS, with its elegant look, innovative amenities, and strong engine, provides a driving experience unlike any other.

In this article, we will go over the Toyota Crown RS price in Pakistan for 2023, as well as its features, characteristics, and why it is a good investment in the luxury car market.

The Toyota Crown RS

The Toyota Crown RS is a luxury sedan that combines elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology. With its reputation for reliability and craftsmanship, Toyota has raised the bar with the Crown RS. It commands attention on the road, making it a symbol of status and style.

Toyota Crown RS price in Pakistan for 2023

The Toyota Crown RS is a luxury vehicle, and its price reflects its premium status. The Toyota Crown RS price in Pakistan is PKR 18,500,000 for a used one. The price may vary based on factors such as trim level, optional features, and local taxes.

Specifications

Exterior Features

The Toyota Crown RS boasts a striking and aerodynamic design that turns heads wherever it goes. Its sleek lines, prominent grille, and LED headlights give it a bold and contemporary look.

Interior and Features

Step inside the Toyota Crown RS, and you’ll be greeted by a luxurious and spacious cabin. High-quality wood material panels, plush seating, and advanced features contribute to a premium experience. The RS variant is rich with features such as navigation, adaptive cruise control, rear power seats, SRS airbags, and pre-collision detection.

Engine Performance

The 2500cc Hybrid inline-4 engine under the hood delivers 180 HP and 221 Nm of torque, ensuring a dynamic driving experience whether you’re on the highway or city streets. The CVT transmission enhances fuel efficiency and provides a smooth ride.

Transmission Options

To provide a seamless driving experience, Toyota offers the Crown RS with CVT transmission options. The thing about CVT transmissions is that they help the engine consume less fuel while providing a smooth driving experience.

Safety Features and Technologies

Toyota takes safety seriously, and the Crown RS is no exception. It comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features and technologies to protect both the driver and passengers.

From adaptive cruise control to eight airbags and lane departure warning systems, the RS variant offers cutting-edge safety innovations to ensure peace of mind on the road.

Information and connectivity

Staying connected and entertained is effortless in the Toyota Crown RS. It features a state-of-the-art infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and voice recognition. With features like Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, you can seamlessly integrate your digital lifestyle into your driving experience.

Fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness

Despite its powerful performance, the Crown RS remains fuel-efficient and eco-friendly. With a fuel tank capacity of 66 liters, it achieves a mileage of 18–22 km/l, reducing the need for frequent refueling.

