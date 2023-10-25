Suzuki Cultus 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan & Features
Indus Motor Company (IMC), the Toyota vehicle assembler in Pakistan, has chosen to transfer the benefits of the Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar to its customers.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the auto giant informed customers about a substantial reduction in the prices of its cars, with cuts of up to Rs. 1.3 million.
The updated prices will be effective on October 24, 2023. Here are the revised prices for Toyota vehicles:
|Variant
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Price Reduction (Rs.)
|Yaris 1.3 MT LO
|4,499,000
|4,399,000
|100,000
|Yaris 1.3 CVT LO
|4,789,000
|4,689,000
|100,000
|Yaris 1.3 MT Hi
|4,759,000
|4,659,000
|100,000
|Yaris 1.3 CVT Hi
|4,999,000
|4,899,000
|100,000
|Yaris 1.3 CVT Aero
|5,199,000
|5,099,000
|100,000
|Yaris 1.5 MT
|5,429,000
|5,309,000
|120,000
|Yaris 1.5 CVT
|5,769,000
|5,649,000
|120,000
|Yaris 1.5 CVT Aero
|5,969,000
|5,849,000
|120,000
|Variant
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Price Reduction (Rs.)
|Corolla 1.6 MT
|6,169,000
|5,969,000
|200,000
|Corolla 1.6 CVT
|6,769,000
|6,559,000
|200,000
|Corolla 1.6 CVT SR
|7,429,000
|7,189,000
|240,000
|Corolla 1.8 CVT
|7,119,000
|6,889,000
|230,000
|Corolla 1.8 CVT SR
|7,759,000
|7,509,000
|250,000
|Corolla 1.8 CVT SR BLK
|7,799,000
|7,549,000
|250,000
|Variant
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Price Reduction (Rs.)
|Hilux E
|11,439,000
|11,039,000
|400,000
|Hilux Revo G MT
|12,409,000
|11,959,000
|450,000
|Hilux Revo G
AT
|13,019,000
|12,549,000
|470,000
|Revo V AT 2.8
|14,389,000
|13,849,000
|540,000
|Revo V At Rocco
|15,179,000
|14,419,000
|760,000
|Revo GR S
|16,149,000
|15,359,000
|790,000
|Variant
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Price Reduction (Rs.)
|Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol
|15,809,000
|14,499,000
|1,310,000
|Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol
|18,099,000
|16,999,000
|1,100,000
|Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 5 Diesel
|19,079,000
|17,999,000
|1,080,000
|Fortuner Legender Diesel
|20,129,000
|18,999,000
|1,130,000
|Fortuner GRS
|21,089,000
|19,899,000
|1,190,000
Like many other car manufacturers in Pakistan, Toyota has been grappling with inventory shortages. The company temporarily halted production at its plant from October 17 to November 17, 2023. Despite the considerable strengthening of the US dollar exchange rate, the price reduction is not proportional.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
