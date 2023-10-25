Toyota reduces car prices in Pakistan by up to Rs. 1.3 million.

The price reduction is due to the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The new prices will be effective on October 24, 2023.

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the Toyota vehicle assembler in Pakistan, has chosen to transfer the benefits of the Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar to its customers.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the auto giant informed customers about a substantial reduction in the prices of its cars, with cuts of up to Rs. 1.3 million.

The updated prices will be effective on October 24, 2023. Here are the revised prices for Toyota vehicles: