Toyota Decreases Car Prices By Up To Rs. 1.3 Million

Toyota Decreases Car Prices By Up To Rs. 1.3 Million

  • Toyota reduces car prices in Pakistan by up to Rs. 1.3 million.
  • The price reduction is due to the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.
  • The new prices will be effective on October 24, 2023.

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the Toyota vehicle assembler in Pakistan, has chosen to transfer the benefits of the Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar to its customers.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the auto giant informed customers about a substantial reduction in the prices of its cars, with cuts of up to Rs. 1.3 million.

The updated prices will be effective on October 24, 2023. Here are the revised prices for Toyota vehicles:

Toyota Yaris

VariantOld Price (Rs.)New Price (Rs.)Price Reduction (Rs.)
Yaris 1.3 MT LO4,499,0004,399,000100,000
Yaris 1.3 CVT LO4,789,0004,689,000100,000
Yaris 1.3 MT Hi4,759,0004,659,000100,000
Yaris 1.3 CVT Hi4,999,0004,899,000100,000
Yaris 1.3 CVT Aero5,199,0005,099,000100,000
Yaris 1.5 MT5,429,0005,309,000120,000
Yaris 1.5 CVT5,769,0005,649,000120,000
Yaris 1.5 CVT Aero5,969,0005,849,000120,000
Toyota Corolla

VariantOld Price (Rs.)New Price (Rs.)Price Reduction (Rs.)
Corolla 1.6 MT6,169,0005,969,000200,000
Corolla 1.6 CVT6,769,0006,559,000200,000
Corolla 1.6 CVT SR7,429,0007,189,000240,000
Corolla 1.8 CVT7,119,0006,889,000230,000
Corolla 1.8 CVT SR7,759,0007,509,000250,000
Corolla 1.8 CVT SR BLK7,799,0007,549,000250,000
Toyota Hilux Revo

VariantOld Price (Rs.)New Price (Rs.)Price Reduction (Rs.)
Hilux E11,439,00011,039,000400,000
Hilux Revo G MT12,409,00011,959,000450,000
Hilux Revo G 

AT

13,019,00012,549,000470,000
Revo V AT 2.814,389,00013,849,000540,000
Revo V At Rocco15,179,00014,419,000760,000
Revo GR S16,149,00015,359,000790,000
Toyota Fortuner

VariantOld Price (Rs.)New Price (Rs.)Price Reduction (Rs.)
Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol15,809,00014,499,0001,310,000
Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol18,099,00016,999,0001,100,000
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 5 Diesel19,079,00017,999,0001,080,000
Fortuner Legender Diesel20,129,00018,999,0001,130,000
Fortuner GRS21,089,00019,899,0001,190,000

Like many other car manufacturers in Pakistan, Toyota has been grappling with inventory shortages. The company temporarily halted production at its plant from October 17 to November 17, 2023. Despite the considerable strengthening of the US dollar exchange rate, the price reduction is not proportional.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

