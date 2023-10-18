Toyota Fortuner Exclusive Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement
The automotive market in Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the popularity of SUVs, and among the prominent options in this segment, the Toyota Fortuner stands tall. Toyota has introduced a new variant to its Fortuner lineup in Pakistan. This article delves into the price and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner Exclusive, a vehicle that combines power, luxury, and ruggedness.

Key Features

Let’s explore the key specifications that set the Toyota Fortuner Exclusive apart as a formidable and luxurious SUV.

Engine

The Fortuner Exclusive is equipped with a powerful 2.8-liter diesel engine, known for its torque and performance. This engine provides a robust 174 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, ensuring the Fortuner can handle challenging terrain and tasks with ease.

Exterior Styling

The Fortuner Exclusive exudes a bold and distinctive appearance. It features a unique front grille design, LED headlamps, and LED taillights that not only enhance visibility but also contribute to the SUV’s striking aesthetics.

Luxurious Interior

Inside, the Fortuner Exclusive boasts a premium and comfortable cabin. Leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunction steering wheel, and other luxury features provide a refined driving experience.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Fortuner has a reputation for off-road prowess, and the Exclusive variant is no exception. It comes with four-wheel drive capabilities, a rear differential lock, and multiple driving modes, making it well-suited for adventure enthusiasts.

Safety Features

Toyota has prioritized safety in the Fortuner Exclusive with features like multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes. These technologies enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers.

Space and versatility

The Fortuner Exclusive offers ample cabin space and seating for seven passengers. The second and third-row seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, enhancing versatility for various needs.

Entertainment and Connectivity:

The infotainment system in the Fortuner Exclusive features connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone integration. It also includes a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 Exclusive Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G

PKR 1.52 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V

PKR 1.81 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4

PKR 1.91 crore

Toyota Fortuner Legender

PKR 2.01 crore

Toyota Fortuner GR-S

PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4441 mm
Kerb Weight1178 KG
Overall Width1694 mm
Boot Space510 L
Overall Height1498 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2600 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1199 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power88 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio10.1:1
Torque110 Nm @ 4800 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemPort Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismSOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size175/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City13 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Mileage Highway16 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

