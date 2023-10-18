Toyota Fortuner Exclusive Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023

The automotive market in Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the popularity of SUVs, and among the prominent options in this segment, the Toyota Fortuner stands tall. Toyota has introduced a new variant to its Fortuner lineup in Pakistan. This article delves into the price and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner Exclusive, a vehicle that combines power, luxury, and ruggedness.

Key Features

Let’s explore the key specifications that set the Toyota Fortuner Exclusive apart as a formidable and luxurious SUV.

Engine

The Fortuner Exclusive is equipped with a powerful 2.8-liter diesel engine, known for its torque and performance. This engine provides a robust 174 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, ensuring the Fortuner can handle challenging terrain and tasks with ease.

Exterior Styling

The Fortuner Exclusive exudes a bold and distinctive appearance. It features a unique front grille design, LED headlamps, and LED taillights that not only enhance visibility but also contribute to the SUV’s striking aesthetics.

Luxurious Interior

Inside, the Fortuner Exclusive boasts a premium and comfortable cabin. Leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunction steering wheel, and other luxury features provide a refined driving experience.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Fortuner has a reputation for off-road prowess, and the Exclusive variant is no exception. It comes with four-wheel drive capabilities, a rear differential lock, and multiple driving modes, making it well-suited for adventure enthusiasts.

Safety Features

Toyota has prioritized safety in the Fortuner Exclusive with features like multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes. These technologies enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers.

Space and versatility

The Fortuner Exclusive offers ample cabin space and seating for seven passengers. The second and third-row seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, enhancing versatility for various needs.

Entertainment and Connectivity:

The infotainment system in the Fortuner Exclusive features connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone integration. It also includes a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 Exclusive Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G PKR 1.52 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V PKR 1.81 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 PKR 1.91 crore Toyota Fortuner Legender PKR 2.01 crore Toyota Fortuner GR-S PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4441 mm
Kerb Weight 1178 KG
Overall Width 1694 mm
Boot Space 510 L
Overall Height 1498 mm
Seating Capacity 5 persons
Wheel Base 2600 mm
No. of Doors 4 doors
Ground Clearance 172 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1199 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 88 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 10.1:1 Torque 110 Nm @ 4800 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Port Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism SOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual
Gearbox 5 – speed

Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m
Power Assisted Electric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size 175/65/R15
Wheel Size 15 in
Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size 15 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 13 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Mileage Highway 16 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”