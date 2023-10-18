Toyota Fortuner Exclusive Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2023

Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022
When it comes to finding a compact car that perfectly balances style,...
The automotive market in Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the popularity of SUVs, and among the prominent options in this segment, the Toyota Fortuner stands tall. Toyota has introduced a new variant to its Fortuner lineup in Pakistan. This article delves into the price and key specifications of the Toyota Fortuner Exclusive, a vehicle that combines power, luxury, and ruggedness.
Let’s explore the key specifications that set the Toyota Fortuner Exclusive apart as a formidable and luxurious SUV.
Engine
The Fortuner Exclusive is equipped with a powerful 2.8-liter diesel engine, known for its torque and performance. This engine provides a robust 174 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, ensuring the Fortuner can handle challenging terrain and tasks with ease.
Exterior Styling
The Fortuner Exclusive exudes a bold and distinctive appearance. It features a unique front grille design, LED headlamps, and LED taillights that not only enhance visibility but also contribute to the SUV’s striking aesthetics.
Luxurious Interior
Inside, the Fortuner Exclusive boasts a premium and comfortable cabin. Leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunction steering wheel, and other luxury features provide a refined driving experience.
Off-Road Capabilities
The Fortuner has a reputation for off-road prowess, and the Exclusive variant is no exception. It comes with four-wheel drive capabilities, a rear differential lock, and multiple driving modes, making it well-suited for adventure enthusiasts.
Safety Features
Toyota has prioritized safety in the Fortuner Exclusive with features like multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes. These technologies enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers.
Space and versatility
The Fortuner Exclusive offers ample cabin space and seating for seven passengers. The second and third-row seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, enhancing versatility for various needs.
Entertainment and Connectivity:
The infotainment system in the Fortuner Exclusive features connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone integration. It also includes a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 1.52 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 1.91 crore
Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4441 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1178 KG
|Overall Width
|1694 mm
|Boot Space
|510 L
|Overall Height
|1498 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2600 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1199 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|88 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.1:1
|Torque
|110 Nm @ 4800 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Port Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|SOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Tyre Size
|175/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|13 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.