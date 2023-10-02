Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Fortuner has been a symbol of rugged sophistication and off-road capability in the Pakistani automotive landscape. This midsize SUV, known for its imposing presence and robust performance, has garnered a loyal following in Pakistan. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Key Features

Engine: The Toyota Fortuner is known for its powerful engine options. In Pakistan, it is commonly offered with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. These engines provide ample power for both on-road and off-road adventures.

Transmission

The Fortuner typically comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth and responsive gear shifts, enhancing the driving experience.

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

One of the standout features of the Fortuner is its 4WD capability, which makes it suitable for tackling challenging terrains and adverse weather conditions. The 4WD system ensures optimal traction and control.

Interior and Comfort

The Toyota Fortuner offers a spacious and comfortable interior with seating for up to seven passengers, depending on the configuration. Quality materials and attention to detail are evident in the cabin design, providing a premium feel.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Fortuner may come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration for a seamless multimedia experience.

Exterior Design

The Fortuner’s exterior design exudes a bold and robust appearance. Its high ground clearance, distinctive grille, and muscular lines contribute to its commanding presence on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Fortuner is equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and a reinforced body structure.

Fuel Efficiency

Given its robust nature and size, the Fortuner’s fuel efficiency is reasonable. It can achieve around 9-12 kilometers per liter, depending on the engine type and driving conditions.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G PKR 1.58 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V PKR 1.81 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 PKR 1.91 crore Toyota Fortuner Legender PKR 2.01 crore Toyota Fortuner GR-S PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP at 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm at 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic power steering Suspension and Brakes Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and tires Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L

