Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Fortuner has been a symbol of rugged sophistication and off-road capability in the Pakistani automotive landscape. This midsize SUV, known for its imposing presence and robust performance, has garnered a loyal following in Pakistan. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.
Engine: The Toyota Fortuner is known for its powerful engine options. In Pakistan, it is commonly offered with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. These engines provide ample power for both on-road and off-road adventures.
Transmission
The Fortuner typically comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth and responsive gear shifts, enhancing the driving experience.
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
One of the standout features of the Fortuner is its 4WD capability, which makes it suitable for tackling challenging terrains and adverse weather conditions. The 4WD system ensures optimal traction and control.
Interior and Comfort
The Toyota Fortuner offers a spacious and comfortable interior with seating for up to seven passengers, depending on the configuration. Quality materials and attention to detail are evident in the cabin design, providing a premium feel.
Infotainment
Depending on the variant, the Fortuner may come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration for a seamless multimedia experience.
Exterior Design
The Fortuner’s exterior design exudes a bold and robust appearance. Its high ground clearance, distinctive grille, and muscular lines contribute to its commanding presence on the road.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Fortuner is equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and a reinforced body structure.
Fuel Efficiency
Given its robust nature and size, the Fortuner’s fuel efficiency is reasonable. It can achieve around 9-12 kilometers per liter, depending on the engine type and driving conditions.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 1.58 crore
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
|Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 1.91 crore
|Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
|Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|AWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP at 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm at 4000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic power steering
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/65/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|11 KM/L
