Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement

The Toyota Fortuner has been a symbol of rugged sophistication and off-road capability in the Pakistani automotive landscape. This midsize SUV, known for its imposing presence and robust performance, has garnered a loyal following in Pakistan. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Key Features

Engine: The Toyota Fortuner is known for its powerful engine options. In Pakistan, it is commonly offered with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. These engines provide ample power for both on-road and off-road adventures.

Transmission

The Fortuner typically comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth and responsive gear shifts, enhancing the driving experience.

Advertisement

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

One of the standout features of the Fortuner is its 4WD capability, which makes it suitable for tackling challenging terrains and adverse weather conditions. The 4WD system ensures optimal traction and control.

Interior and Comfort

The Toyota Fortuner offers a spacious and comfortable interior with seating for up to seven passengers, depending on the configuration. Quality materials and attention to detail are evident in the cabin design, providing a premium feel.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Fortuner may come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration for a seamless multimedia experience.

Advertisement

Exterior Design

The Fortuner’s exterior design exudes a bold and robust appearance. Its high ground clearance, distinctive grille, and muscular lines contribute to its commanding presence on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Fortuner is equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and a reinforced body structure.

Also Read

Honda Vezel latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
Honda Vezel latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Honda Vezel has gained a reputation as a stylish and versatile...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

Given its robust nature and size, the Fortuner’s fuel efficiency is reasonable. It can achieve around 9-12 kilometers per liter, depending on the engine type and driving conditions.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Advertisement
VariantsEx-Factory Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 1.58 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
Advertisement
PKR 1.91 crore
Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore
Advertisement

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions
Advertisement
Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP at 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Advertisement
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and tires
Advertisement
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L
Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story