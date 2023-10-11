Toyota Fortuner new price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Fortuner is a name that commands respect in the world of SUVs. Known for its ruggedness, reliability, and versatile capabilities, the Fortuner has gained a strong foothold in the Pakistani automotive market.

Key Features

The Toyota Fortuner is renowned for its robust build quality and a wide array of features designed to enhance both on-road and off-road performance. Here are some key specifications that make the Toyota Fortuner stand out:

Engine Options

The Toyota Fortuner is typically available with a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. These engines provide ample power and torque, making the Fortuner capable of tackling various terrains with ease. Engine options may include:

2.7-Liter Petrol Engine: This engine delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway cruising.

2.8-Liter Diesel Engine: The diesel engine option offers greater torque, making it ideal for off-road adventures and towing capabilities.

Transmission

The Fortuner is equipped with either a manual or automatic transmission, depending on the variant. The automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear shifts, enhancing driving comfort, especially in congested urban traffic.

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability

For those who crave off-road adventures, certain variants of the Fortuner come equipped with a four-wheel-drive system. This feature allows you to tackle challenging terrain with confidence, whether it’s rocky trails or muddy paths.

Spacious Interior

The Toyota Fortuner offers a spacious and well-appointed interior with comfortable seating for passengers. Depending on the variant, you can find features like leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment systems, and climate control.

Towing Capacity

Thanks to its robust build and powerful engines, the Fortuner boasts an impressive towing capacity. Whether you need to tow a trailer, a boat, or other recreational equipment, the Fortuner is up to the task.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Fortuner, and it includes a range of safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G 1.58 Crore Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V 1.81 Crore Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Signa 4 1.91 Crore Toyota Fortuner Legender 2.01 Crore Toyota Fortuner GR-S 2.11 Crore Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications Dimensions Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP at 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm at 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic power steering Suspension and Brakes Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L

