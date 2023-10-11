Toyota Fortuner new price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
The Toyota Fortuner is a name that commands respect in the world of SUVs. Known for its ruggedness, reliability, and versatile capabilities, the Fortuner has gained a strong foothold in the Pakistani automotive market.

Key Features

The Toyota Fortuner is renowned for its robust build quality and a wide array of features designed to enhance both on-road and off-road performance. Here are some key specifications that make the Toyota Fortuner stand out:

Engine Options

The Toyota Fortuner is typically available with a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. These engines provide ample power and torque, making the Fortuner capable of tackling various terrains with ease. Engine options may include:

2.7-Liter Petrol Engine: This engine delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway cruising.

2.8-Liter Diesel Engine: The diesel engine option offers greater torque, making it ideal for off-road adventures and towing capabilities.

Transmission

The Fortuner is equipped with either a manual or automatic transmission, depending on the variant. The automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear shifts, enhancing driving comfort, especially in congested urban traffic.

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability

For those who crave off-road adventures, certain variants of the Fortuner come equipped with a four-wheel-drive system. This feature allows you to tackle challenging terrain with confidence, whether it’s rocky trails or muddy paths.

Spacious Interior

The Toyota Fortuner offers a spacious and well-appointed interior with comfortable seating for passengers. Depending on the variant, you can find features like leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment systems, and climate control.

Towing Capacity

Thanks to its robust build and powerful engines, the Fortuner boasts an impressive towing capacity. Whether you need to tow a trailer, a boat, or other recreational equipment, the Fortuner is up to the task.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Fortuner, and it includes a range of safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more, ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G

1.58 Crore

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V

1.81 Crore

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Signa 4

1.91 Crore

Toyota Fortuner Legender

2.01 Crore

Toyota Fortuner GR-S

2.11 Crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4795 mm
Kerb Weight1850 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space296 L
Overall Height1835 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2745 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance279 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2694 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainAWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power164 HP at 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio15.6:1
Torque245 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemFuel Injection-Petrol
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.2m
Power AssistedHydraulic power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/65/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD6 x 140mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity80 L
Mileage Highway11 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

