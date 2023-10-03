Toyota Fortuner new price in Pakistan

The Toyota Fortuner, a robust and versatile SUV, has made its mark on the Pakistani automotive landscape. Known for its off-road capabilities, spacious interior, and advanced features, it has garnered a substantial following among SUV enthusiasts.

Features

The Toyota Fortuner is renowned for its powerful performance and extensive features. Here are some of the key specifications that make it a prominent choice among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan:

Engine and Performance

The Toyota Fortuner is equipped with a range of engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. The engine sizes typically range from 2.7 to 2.8 liters, providing ample power for both on-road and off-road adventures. It offers smooth acceleration and robust performance, making it suitable for various terrains.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the Fortuner is designed with a focus on comfort and spaciousness. Depending on the variant, it can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal family SUV. High-quality materials and features such as leather seats, touchscreen infotainment systems, and climate control enhance the driving experience.

Off-Roading Capabilities

The Toyota Fortuner is known for its off-road prowess, with features such as four-wheel drive (4WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options. It can handle challenging terrain and weather conditions, making it suitable for adventurous journeys.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Fortuner comes equipped with essential safety features. These include multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, vehicle stability control, and more.

eliability

Toyota has a well-established reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Fortuner is no exception. Routine maintenance and servicing are readily available through the extensive Toyota service network in Pakistan.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement PKR 15,809,000 Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V Advertisement PKR 18,099,000 Advertisement Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Advertisement PKR 19,079,000 Advertisement Toyota Fortuner Legender PKR 20,129,000 Toyota Fortuner GR-S Advertisement PKR 21,089,000 Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications Dimensions Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Engine/ Morot Advertisement Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Advertisement Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Advertisement Steering Advertisement Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic power steering Advertisement Suspension and Brakes Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres Advertisement Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Advertisement Fuel Economy Advertisement Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L Advertisement Also Read Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023 The Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 has maintained its position as one of... Advertisement