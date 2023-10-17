Toyota Hilux is now available on Easy Monthly Installments

Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022
Toyota Pakistan and the Bank of Punjab have joined forces to present an enticing offer to customers financing “Selected Hilux Variants.” This collaboration intends to make it easier for people to acquire one of Toyota’s renowned Hilux models.
This exclusive offer comes with several fantastic features:
Affordable monthly payments
You can now have a Toyota Hilux for as low as PKR 85,500 per month. This budget-friendly plan is designed to turn the dream of owning a Hilux into a reality for many.
Low-Interest Rate
The financing deal offers one of the lowest interest rates, at just 7%. This means the financial burden on customers is reduced, making purchasing a Hilux more accessible.
Insurance with Tracking
Safety and security are a priority. This offer includes insurance with a tracking system at a minimal rate of 1.5%. This ensures that your investment is protected, giving you peace of mind.
Flexible Loan Options
The financing deal offers flexibility, allowing customers to choose loan terms spanning from 3 to 7 years, enabling them to pick a plan that aligns with their financial circumstances.
Although this offer is a great chance, it’s crucial to be aware that specific terms and conditions are in place. Toyota Pakistan and the Bank of Punjab have teamed up to make Toyota Hilux ownership more attainable for a wider range of customers. Aspiring entrepreneurs and those in the agricultural sector can now seize this opportunity to improve their businesses and lifestyles, benefitting from the reliability and durability that a Toyota Hilux provides.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
