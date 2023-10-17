Toyota Hilux is now available on Easy Monthly Installments

Toyota Pakistan and the Bank of Punjab have partnered to offer an attractive deal for financing.

This collaboration aims to simplify the process of acquiring one of Toyota’s popular Hilux models.

It’s essential to note that specific terms and conditions apply to this offer.

Advertisement

Toyota Pakistan and the Bank of Punjab have joined forces to present an enticing offer to customers financing “Selected Hilux Variants.” This collaboration intends to make it easier for people to acquire one of Toyota’s renowned Hilux models.

This exclusive offer comes with several fantastic features:

Affordable monthly payments

You can now have a Toyota Hilux for as low as PKR 85,500 per month. This budget-friendly plan is designed to turn the dream of owning a Hilux into a reality for many.

Low-Interest Rate

The financing deal offers one of the lowest interest rates, at just 7%. This means the financial burden on customers is reduced, making purchasing a Hilux more accessible.

Advertisement

Insurance with Tracking

Safety and security are a priority. This offer includes insurance with a tracking system at a minimal rate of 1.5%. This ensures that your investment is protected, giving you peace of mind.

Priority Delivery Customers who choose this financing plan can enjoy priority delivery for selected variants. This means you won’t have to wait long to get behind the wheel of your dream vehicle. Advertisement

Flexible Loan Options

The financing deal offers flexibility, allowing customers to choose loan terms spanning from 3 to 7 years, enabling them to pick a plan that aligns with their financial circumstances.

Also Read Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022 When it comes to finding a compact car that perfectly balances style,...

Although this offer is a great chance, it’s crucial to be aware that specific terms and conditions are in place. Toyota Pakistan and the Bank of Punjab have teamed up to make Toyota Hilux ownership more attainable for a wider range of customers. Aspiring entrepreneurs and those in the agricultural sector can now seize this opportunity to improve their businesses and lifestyles, benefitting from the reliability and durability that a Toyota Hilux provides.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”