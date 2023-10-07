Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been a symbol of rugged reliability and off-road prowess, and the anticipation surrounding the 2024 model is palpable. As the flagship SUV from Toyota, the Land Cruiser combines luxury and capability in a way that few vehicles can match. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and key specifications of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan.

Versions and Trim Levels

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser typically comes in multiple trim levels, each catering to specific preferences and requirements. Some of the common trim levels include:

  1. Advertisement

    Base Model: The base model offers a blend of utility and comfort, making it a versatile choice for both city driving and off-road adventures.

  2. Heritage Edition: This trim level often features special design elements and premium finishes, appealing to buyers who seek a more exclusive and luxurious experience.

  3. Advertisement

    Off-Road Package: Toyota Land Cruisers are renowned for their off-road capabilities, and the Off-Road Package provides additional features and enhancements to tackle rugged terrain with ease.

Key Features

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to build upon the strengths of its predecessors with a range of impressive specifications:

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Engine

The Land Cruiser typically comes equipped with a powerful V8 engine, delivering robust performance and ample towing capacity.

Off-Road Capabilities

As a true off-road icon, the Land Cruiser offers advanced four-wheel-drive systems, rugged suspension, and off-road driving modes to conquer challenging terrain.

Interior Luxury

The cabin of the Land Cruiser is known for its opulent appointments, with premium materials, advanced infotainment systems, and spacious seating for both driver and passengers.

Advertisement

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Land Cruiser is equipped with advanced safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more.

Towing Capacity

The Land Cruiser boasts impressive towing capabilities, making it suitable for towing trailers, boats, or other heavy loads.

Also Read

Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023
Tesla Model Y latest Price in UAE – October 2023

The Tesla Model Y starts at AED 246,990 and faces strong competition...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

Despite its powerful engine, the Land Cruiser often features fuel-saving technologies to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price

Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Gasoline 3.5L

PKR 156,829,000

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Advertisement
Overall Length4985 mm
Kerb Weight3230 KG
Overall Width1980 mm
Boot Space1131 L
Overall Height1905 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2850 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance240 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerTwin-Turbo
Displacement3445 cc
No. of Cylinders6
Drive Train4×4
Cylinder ConfigurationV
Horse Power409 HP at 5200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.4:1
Torque650 Nm at 2000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMultiport fuel injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed240 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox10: speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius6.3m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Advertisement
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionDouble-Wishbone
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size265/55/R20
Wheel Size20 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size20 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City5 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity110 L
Mileage Highway8 KM/L
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story