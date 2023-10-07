The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been a symbol of rugged reliability and off-road prowess, and the anticipation surrounding the 2024 model is palpable. As the flagship SUV from Toyota, the Land Cruiser combines luxury and capability in a way that few vehicles can match. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and key specifications of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan.

Versions and Trim Levels

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser typically comes in multiple trim levels, each catering to specific preferences and requirements. Some of the common trim levels include:

Key Features

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to build upon the strengths of its predecessors with a range of impressive specifications:

Engine

The Land Cruiser typically comes equipped with a powerful V8 engine, delivering robust performance and ample towing capacity.

Off-Road Capabilities

As a true off-road icon, the Land Cruiser offers advanced four-wheel-drive systems, rugged suspension, and off-road driving modes to conquer challenging terrain.

Interior Luxury

The cabin of the Land Cruiser is known for its opulent appointments, with premium materials, advanced infotainment systems, and spacious seating for both driver and passengers.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Land Cruiser is equipped with advanced safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more.

Towing Capacity

The Land Cruiser boasts impressive towing capabilities, making it suitable for towing trailers, boats, or other heavy loads.

Fuel Efficiency

Despite its powerful engine, the Land Cruiser often features fuel-saving technologies to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 latest Price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Gasoline 3.5L PKR 156,829,000

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4985 mm Kerb Weight 3230 KG Overall Width 1980 mm Boot Space 1131 L Overall Height 1905 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2850 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 240 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Twin-Turbo Displacement 3445 cc No. of Cylinders 6 Drive Train 4×4 Cylinder Configuration V Horse Power 409 HP at 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.4:1 Torque 650 Nm at 2000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Multiport fuel injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 240 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 10: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.3m Power Assisted Electric power steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/55/R20 Wheel Size 20 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size 20 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 5 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 110 L Mileage Highway 8 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”