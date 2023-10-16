Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 price in Pakistan & features

The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been a symbol of rugged reliability and off-road prowess, and the anticipation surrounding the 2024 model is palpable. As the flagship SUV from Toyota, the Land Cruiser combines luxury and capability in a way that few vehicles can match.

In this article, we will explore the pricing details and key specifications of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser in Pakistan.

Versions and Trim Levels

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser typically comes in multiple trim levels, each catering to specific preferences and requirements. Some of the common trim levels include:

Advertisement Base Model: The base model offers a blend of utility and comfort, making it a versatile choice for both city driving and off-road adventures. Heritage Edition: This trim level often features special design elements and premium finishes, appealing to buyers who seek a more exclusive and luxurious experience. Advertisement Off-Road Package: Toyota Land Cruisers are renowned for their off-road capabilities, and the Off-Road Package provides additional features and enhancements to tackle rugged terrain with ease.

Advertisement

Key Features

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to build upon the strengths of its predecessors with a range of impressive specifications:

Engine

The Land Cruiser typically comes equipped with a powerful V8 engine, delivering robust performance and ample towing capacity.

Off-Road Capabilities

As a true off-road icon, the Land Cruiser offers advanced four-wheel-drive systems, rugged suspension, and off-road driving modes to conquer challenging terrain.

Advertisement

Interior Luxury

The cabin of the Land Cruiser is known for its opulent appointments, with premium materials, advanced infotainment systems, and spacious seating for both driver and passengers.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Land Cruiser is equipped with advanced safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more.

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of the Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Gasoline 3.5L variant in Pakistan is PKR 156,829,000 (Ex-Factory Price).

Advertisement

Also Read Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan – October 2023 The Toyota Vitz, known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, has garnered a...

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”