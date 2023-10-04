Toyota Pakistan offers 10-day delivery on Corolla and Yaris with financing

Toyota Pakistan and Meezan Bank have joined forces to finance deals on the Corolla and Yaris models.

Customers can get their desired Toyota vehicle in just 10 working days.

Customers can benefit from reduced monthly rental rates, including an exclusive Takaful rate of only 1.4%.

The partnership between Toyota Pakistan and Meezan Bank is a big stride towards making the dream of owning a Toyota Corolla or Yaris come true for potential car buyers. This collaboration streamlines the process of obtaining these desired cars, placing a strong focus on ease and affordability.

Toyota Pakistan has introduced attractive “Finance Deals” for its well-liked models, the Toyota Corolla and Yaris, along with the added benefit of a speedy 10-day delivery. This announcement is a noteworthy milestone in the Pakistani automotive sector, where timely delivery has sometimes posed difficulties. It’s important to note that this offer is valid until October 31, 2023.

Thanks to the financing options provided by Meezan Bank, customers can now effortlessly secure funding for their desired Toyota model. This removes financial obstacles that might have discouraged prospective buyers in the past, granting them access to the world of mobility, comfort, and reliability that Toyota vehicles are celebrated for.

Terms and Conditions:

The partnership between Toyota Pakistan and Meezan Bank comes with a set of advantages and incentives for prospective car buyers. These perks encompass reduced monthly rental rates, an exclusive Takaful rate of only 1.4%, and the added assurance of the Toyota Protection Plan. Furthermore, participants in this joint campaign can benefit from a complimentary 4th-year Basic Extended Warranty, extending peace of mind over an extended duration.

A notable highlight is the priority delivery feature, which guarantees that customers get their preferred Toyota vehicle in a remarkably brief span of just 10 working days. This accelerated process addresses a common issue in the automotive market, where delivery wait times are frequently quite long.

