Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022

Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022

Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022

Advertisement

When it comes to finding a compact car that perfectly balances style, efficiency, and affordability, the Toyota Passo stands out as a top choice in the Pakistani automotive market. This article will explore the price of the Toyota Passo in Pakistan and its key specifications that make it an attractive option for car buyers.

Engine and fuel efficiency

Under the hood, the Toyota Passo features a small yet efficient engine that excels in fuel economy. With rising fuel costs in Pakistan, the Passo provides a cost-effective solution for daily commuting. Its engine strikes a balance between power and fuel efficiency, ensuring that it delivers a smooth and economical ride.

Compact Size and Urban Maneuverability

One of the key selling points of the Toyota Passo is its compact size. This makes it exceptionally well-suited for navigating Pakistan’s crowded and narrow streets, especially in urban areas. Its small turning radius and nimble handling make parking and maneuvering through traffic a breeze.

Advertisement

Interior Comfort and Features

Despite its compact size, the Passo offers a surprisingly comfortable interior. It provides ample space for passengers and luggage, ensuring that you can take family and friends along on your journeys. The cabin is well-appointed, with comfortable seats, modern infotainment systems, and convenient storage solutions.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for any vehicle, and the Toyota Passo doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. These features are designed to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Also Read

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 price in Pakistan & features
Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 price in Pakistan & features

The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been a symbol of rugged reliability...

Reliability and resale value

Advertisement

Toyota has built a reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Passo is no exception. Its durability and longevity are well known, making it a dependable choice for Pakistani car buyers. Additionally, due to its popularity, the Passo maintains a strong resale value, making it a wise investment.

Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around PKR 2,850,000.

Toyota Passo key specifications

Dimensions and Capacity
Length3650
Width1665
Height1525
Boot Space
Wheel Base2490
Ground Clearance150
Kerb Weight910 KG
Number of Doors4 doors
Seating Capacity5
Advertisement
Engine and Transmission
Engine TypePetrol
Displacement996 cc
Max Power68 hp
Max Torque92 Nm
Drive Train
No. of cylinders3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Fuel SystemEFI
Max Speed180 KM/H
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves
Gear Box
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Turbo Charger
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City24 KM/L
Mileage Highway28 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)36
Suspension, Steering, and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Steering TypeRack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
Steering AdjustmentNo
Steering SwitchesYes
Minimum Turning Radius4.6m
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear BrakesDrum
Handbrake
Advertisement

Advertisement

Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheel Caps
Wheel Size14 in
Tyre Size165/65/R14
Spare TyreYes
Spare Tyre Size
Pitch Circle Diameter4 x 100mm
Advertisement
Safety
Central LockingYes
Front CameraYes
Rear CameraYes
360 CameraYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemYes
Rear Headrest
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story