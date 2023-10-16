Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022

When it comes to finding a compact car that perfectly balances style, efficiency, and affordability, the Toyota Passo stands out as a top choice in the Pakistani automotive market. This article will explore the price of the Toyota Passo in Pakistan and its key specifications that make it an attractive option for car buyers.

Engine and fuel efficiency

Under the hood, the Toyota Passo features a small yet efficient engine that excels in fuel economy. With rising fuel costs in Pakistan, the Passo provides a cost-effective solution for daily commuting. Its engine strikes a balance between power and fuel efficiency, ensuring that it delivers a smooth and economical ride.

Compact Size and Urban Maneuverability

One of the key selling points of the Toyota Passo is its compact size. This makes it exceptionally well-suited for navigating Pakistan’s crowded and narrow streets, especially in urban areas. Its small turning radius and nimble handling make parking and maneuvering through traffic a breeze.

Interior Comfort and Features

Despite its compact size, the Passo offers a surprisingly comfortable interior. It provides ample space for passengers and luggage, ensuring that you can take family and friends along on your journeys. The cabin is well-appointed, with comfortable seats, modern infotainment systems, and convenient storage solutions.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for any vehicle, and the Toyota Passo doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. These features are designed to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Reliability and resale value

Toyota has built a reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Passo is no exception. Its durability and longevity are well known, making it a dependable choice for Pakistani car buyers. Additionally, due to its popularity, the Passo maintains a strong resale value, making it a wise investment.

Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around PKR 2,850,000.

Toyota Passo key specifications

Dimensions and Capacity Length 3650 Width 1665 Height 1525 Boot Space Wheel Base 2490 Ground Clearance 150 Kerb Weight 910 KG Number of Doors 4 doors Seating Capacity 5 Advertisement

Engine and Transmission Engine Type Petrol Displacement 996 cc Max Power 68 hp Max Torque 92 Nm Drive Train No. of cylinders 3 Valves Per Cylinder 4 Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Fuel System EFI Max Speed 180 KM/H Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 valves Gear Box Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Cylinder Configuration In Line Turbo Charger

Fuel Economy Mileage City 24 KM/L Mileage Highway 28 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 36

Suspension, Steering, and Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Steering Type Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor Steering Adjustment No Steering Switches Yes Minimum Turning Radius 4.6m Power Assisted Electronic power steering Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Brakes Drum Handbrake

Wheels and tires Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheel Caps Wheel Size 14 in Tyre Size 165/65/R14 Spare Tyre Yes Spare Tyre Size Pitch Circle Diameter 4 x 100mm

Safety Central Locking Yes Front Camera Yes Rear Camera Yes 360 Camera Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Yes Rear Headrest

