Toyota Passo latest Price in Pakistan & Features – Oct 2022

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 price in Pakistan & features
The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been a symbol of rugged reliability...
When it comes to finding a compact car that perfectly balances style, efficiency, and affordability, the Toyota Passo stands out as a top choice in the Pakistani automotive market. This article will explore the price of the Toyota Passo in Pakistan and its key specifications that make it an attractive option for car buyers.
Engine and fuel efficiency
Under the hood, the Toyota Passo features a small yet efficient engine that excels in fuel economy. With rising fuel costs in Pakistan, the Passo provides a cost-effective solution for daily commuting. Its engine strikes a balance between power and fuel efficiency, ensuring that it delivers a smooth and economical ride.
Compact Size and Urban Maneuverability
One of the key selling points of the Toyota Passo is its compact size. This makes it exceptionally well-suited for navigating Pakistan’s crowded and narrow streets, especially in urban areas. Its small turning radius and nimble handling make parking and maneuvering through traffic a breeze.
Interior Comfort and Features
Despite its compact size, the Passo offers a surprisingly comfortable interior. It provides ample space for passengers and luggage, ensuring that you can take family and friends along on your journeys. The cabin is well-appointed, with comfortable seats, modern infotainment systems, and convenient storage solutions.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for any vehicle, and the Toyota Passo doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. These features are designed to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.
Reliability and resale value
Toyota has built a reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Passo is no exception. Its durability and longevity are well known, making it a dependable choice for Pakistani car buyers. Additionally, due to its popularity, the Passo maintains a strong resale value, making it a wise investment.
Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan is around PKR 2,850,000.
|Dimensions and Capacity
|Length
|3650
|Width
|1665
|Height
|1525
|Boot Space
|Wheel Base
|2490
|Ground Clearance
|150
|Kerb Weight
|910 KG
|Number of Doors
|4 doors
|Seating Capacity
|5
|Engine and Transmission
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Displacement
|996 cc
|Max Power
|68 hp
|Max Torque
|92 Nm
|Drive Train
|No. of cylinders
|3
|Valves Per Cylinder
|4
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Fuel System
|EFI
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Gear Box
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Turbo Charger
|Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|24 KM/L
|Mileage Highway
|28 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)
|36
|Suspension, Steering, and Brakes
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Steering Switches
|Yes
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Handbrake
|Wheels and tires
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheel Caps
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Spare Tyre
|Yes
|Spare Tyre Size
|Pitch Circle Diameter
|4 x 100mm
|Safety
|Central Locking
|Yes
|Front Camera
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|Yes
|360 Camera
|Yes
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|Yes
|Rear Headrest
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.