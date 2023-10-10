Toyota Prius latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The Toyota Prius has long been recognized as a pioneer in the world of hybrid vehicles. Revered for its eco-friendliness, fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, the Prius holds a special place in the hearts of environmentally conscious drivers. In Pakistan, the Prius is gaining traction as a sustainable and practical choice.
Key Features
Hybrid Powertrain
The Toyota Prius is renowned for its hybrid powertrain, combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor. In Pakistan, the Prius typically features a 1.8-liter 2ZR-FXE Atkinson cycle engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a blend of power and fuel efficiency.
Transmission
The Prius usually comes with an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT), which offers seamless and efficient shifting while optimizing fuel economy.
Fuel Efficiency
The Prius is celebrated for its exceptional fuel efficiency. Thanks to its hybrid system, it achieves impressive mileage figures, making it an eco-friendly choice for both city and highway driving.
Interior Features
Inside the Prius, you’ll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin. Features often include a touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, push-button start, and a spacious interior with quality materials.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Prius typically comes equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) in some variants, offering features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert.
Exterior Design
The Prius boasts a distinctive and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by its iconic sloping roofline, sharp lines, and efficient LED headlights.
The latest price of Toyota Prius in Pakistan in PKR 14,649,000
Dimensions and Weight
|Boot Space
|739 L
|Ground Clearance
|mm
|Kerb Weight
|1379 KG
|Number of Doors
|4 doors
|Overall Height
|1491 mm
|Overall Length
|4481 mm
|Overall Width
|1745 mm
|Wheel Base
|2700 mm
Steering
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.2 m
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Mileage Highway
|20 KM/L
Wheels and tires
|Tyres
|195/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Wheel Type
|Alloy wheels
|Gearbox
|0-speed
|Transmission Type
|Automatic
Engine
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Displacement
|1798 cc
|Engine Power
|134 hp at 5000 RPM
|Fuel System
|EFI with Hybrid Synergy
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Number of Cylinders
|4
|Torque
|142 Nm at 4000 RPM
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 16 Valves
Capacttes
|Fuel tank capacity
|45 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
Suspension
|Suspension
|Front: tube shocks with coil springs; rear: tube shocks with coil springs
|Brakes
|Front: Disc, Rear: Disc
Performance
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
