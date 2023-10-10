Advertisement
Toyota Prius latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
The Toyota Prius has long been recognized as a pioneer in the world of hybrid vehicles. Revered for its eco-friendliness, fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, the Prius holds a special place in the hearts of environmentally conscious drivers. In Pakistan, the Prius is gaining traction as a sustainable and practical choice.

Key Features

Hybrid Powertrain

The Toyota Prius is renowned for its hybrid powertrain, combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor. In Pakistan, the Prius typically features a 1.8-liter 2ZR-FXE Atkinson cycle engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a blend of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

The Prius usually comes with an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT), which offers seamless and efficient shifting while optimizing fuel economy.

Fuel Efficiency

The Prius is celebrated for its exceptional fuel efficiency. Thanks to its hybrid system, it achieves impressive mileage figures, making it an eco-friendly choice for both city and highway driving.

Interior Features

Inside the Prius, you’ll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin. Features often include a touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, push-button start, and a spacious interior with quality materials.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Prius typically comes equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) in some variants, offering features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert.

Exterior Design

The Prius boasts a distinctive and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by its iconic sloping roofline, sharp lines, and efficient LED headlights.

Toyota Prius 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Toyota Prius in Pakistan in PKR 14,649,000

Toyota Prius 2023 key specifications

Dimensions and Weight

Boot Space739 L
Ground Clearancemm
Kerb Weight1379 KG
Number of Doors4 doors
Overall Height1491 mm
Overall Length4481 mm
Overall Width1745 mm
Wheel Base2700 mm

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius5.2 m
Steering TypeRack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
Fuel Economy
Mileage City18 KM/L
Mileage Highway20 KM/L

Wheels and tires

Tyres195/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Wheel TypeAlloy wheels
Transmission
Gearbox0-speed
Transmission TypeAutomatic

Engine

Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Displacement1798 cc
Engine Power134 hp at 5000 RPM
Fuel SystemEFI with Hybrid Synergy
Fuel TypePetrol
Number of Cylinders4
Torque142 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 Valves
Capacttes

Fuel tank capacity45 L
Seating Capacity5 persons

Suspension

SuspensionFront: tube shocks with coil springs; rear: tube shocks with coil springs

Brakes
BrakesFront: Disc, Rear: Disc
Performance

Top Speed180 KM/H

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

