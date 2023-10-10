Toyota Prius latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Prius has long been recognized as a pioneer in the world of hybrid vehicles. Revered for its eco-friendliness, fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, the Prius holds a special place in the hearts of environmentally conscious drivers. In Pakistan, the Prius is gaining traction as a sustainable and practical choice.

Key Features

Hybrid Powertrain

The Toyota Prius is renowned for its hybrid powertrain, combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor. In Pakistan, the Prius typically features a 1.8-liter 2ZR-FXE Atkinson cycle engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a blend of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

Advertisement

The Prius usually comes with an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT), which offers seamless and efficient shifting while optimizing fuel economy.

Fuel Efficiency

The Prius is celebrated for its exceptional fuel efficiency. Thanks to its hybrid system, it achieves impressive mileage figures, making it an eco-friendly choice for both city and highway driving.

Interior Features

Inside the Prius, you’ll find a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin. Features often include a touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, push-button start, and a spacious interior with quality materials.

Safety Features

Advertisement

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Prius typically comes equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) in some variants, offering features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert.

Also Read Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023 The Hondahttps://www.bolnews.com/?s=Honda Civic is a name that resonates with car enthusiasts worldwide....

Exterior Design

The Prius boasts a distinctive and aerodynamic exterior design, characterized by its iconic sloping roofline, sharp lines, and efficient LED headlights.

Toyota Prius 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Toyota Prius in Pakistan in PKR 14,649,000

Advertisement

Toyota Prius 2023 key specifications

Dimensions and Weight

Boot Space 739 L Ground Clearance mm Kerb Weight 1379 KG Number of Doors 4 doors Overall Height 1491 mm Overall Length 4481 mm Overall Width 1745 mm Wheel Base 2700 mm

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 m Steering Type Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor Advertisement

Fuel Economy

Advertisement

Mileage City 18 KM/L Mileage Highway 20 KM/L

Wheels and tires

Tyres 195/65/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Wheel Type Alloy wheels

Transmission Advertisement

Gearbox 0-speed Transmission Type Automatic

Engine

Cylinder Configuration In-Line Displacement 1798 cc Engine Power 134 hp at 5000 RPM Fuel System EFI with Hybrid Synergy Fuel Type Petrol Number of Cylinders 4 Torque 142 Nm at 4000 RPM Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 Valves Advertisement

Capacttes

Fuel tank capacity 45 L Seating Capacity 5 persons

Suspension

Suspension Front: tube shocks with coil springs; rear: tube shocks with coil springs

Brakes Advertisement

Brakes Front: Disc, Rear: Disc

Advertisement

Performance

Top Speed 180 KM/H

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”