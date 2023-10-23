Toyota Unveils the latest Hilux GR Sport II

Toyota is set to introduce the Hilux GR Sport II, a vehicle tailored for the global market, with availability slated for 2024. This iteration of the GR Sport model builds upon the Hilux’s accomplishments at the Dakar Rally and offers exceptional towing and payload capabilities in its class, boasting 3,500 kg and 1,000 kg, respectively.

Beneath the hood, it showcases a 2.8L turbodiesel engine, delivering 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Externally, you’ll immediately notice distinctive design features such as a black grille, sidestep, mirrors, and prominent GR SPORT emblems. It also sports red coil springs, black over-fenders, and 17-inch black alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find sporty red accents, GR-branded suede and leather sport seats, and a Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display.

Technical enhancements encompass a new monotube suspension, larger front and rear disc brakes, improved approach angles, and heightened ground clearance, guaranteeing a smoother and more stable driving experience.

The Hilux GR Sport II offers a comprehensive array of upgrades for adventurous drivers and loyal followers of the Hilux brand.