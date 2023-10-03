Advertisement
Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Vitz, also known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, is a popular subcompact hatchback that has gained a strong foothold in the Pakistani automotive market. Renowned for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the Toyota Vitz appeals to a wide range of consumers in Pakistan.

Key Features

Engine Options

The Toyota Vitz in Pakistan primarily comes with two engine options: a 1.0-liter and a 1.3-liter engine. These engines are designed for fuel efficiency and provide adequate power for city driving.

Transmission

The Toyota Vitz is typically available with both automatic and manual transmissions. The automatic transmission, with its smooth gear changes, is particularly popular among urban commuters.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz boasts a well-designed interior with comfortable seating and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers. It often comes equipped with modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, power windows, and more.

Exterior Design

The Toyota Vitz features a stylish and contemporary design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through city traffic, and its sleek appearance is appealing to a wide range of car buyers.

Reliability and Resale Value

Toyota has a strong reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Vitz is no different. Due to its reliability and popularity, the Vitz tends to have good resale value in the Pakistani market.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in modern vehicles, and the Vitz is no exception. It is typically equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, and traction control, ensuring a safe driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Vitz is its excellent fuel efficiency. The smaller 1.0-liter engine variant offers even better mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting in Pakistan’s traffic-congested cities.

Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice
Toyota Vitz F1.0PKR 2,300,000
Toyota Vitz F1.3PKR 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0PKR 3,137,000
Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition IIIPKR 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz U 1.3PKR 3,200,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5PKR 3,200,000
Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0PKR 3,250,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5PKR 3,300,000
Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0PKR 3,750,000
Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3945 mm
Kerb Weight1110 KG
Overall Width1695 mm
Boot Space
Overall Height1500 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2510 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance145 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypeHybrid
Turbo Charger
Displacement1496 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive Train
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power72 HP at 4800 RPM
Compression Ratio13.5:1
Torque111 Nm at 3600 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemEFI Hybrid
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 valves VVT-i
Max Speed180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox
Steering

Steering TypeRack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
Minimum Turning Radius4.7m
Power AssistedElectronic power steering
Suspension and Brakes

Front SuspensionTube Shocks Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTube Shocks with Leaf Springs
Rear BrakesSolid Disc

Wheels and tires

Wheel TypeSteel wheels with wheel caps
Tyre Size185/60/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size

Fuel Economy

Mileage City32 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity36 L
Mileage Highway34 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

