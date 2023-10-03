Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Toyota Vitz, also known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, is a popular subcompact hatchback that has gained a strong foothold in the Pakistani automotive market. Renowned for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the Toyota Vitz appeals to a wide range of consumers in Pakistan.

Key Features

Engine Options

The Toyota Vitz in Pakistan primarily comes with two engine options: a 1.0-liter and a 1.3-liter engine. These engines are designed for fuel efficiency and provide adequate power for city driving.

Transmission

The Toyota Vitz is typically available with both automatic and manual transmissions. The automatic transmission, with its smooth gear changes, is particularly popular among urban commuters.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz boasts a well-designed interior with comfortable seating and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers. It often comes equipped with modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, power windows, and more.

Exterior Design

The Toyota Vitz features a stylish and contemporary design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through city traffic, and its sleek appearance is appealing to a wide range of car buyers.

Reliability and Resale Value

Toyota has a strong reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Vitz is no different. Due to its reliability and popularity, the Vitz tends to have good resale value in the Pakistani market.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in modern vehicles, and the Vitz is no exception. It is typically equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, and traction control, ensuring a safe driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Vitz is its excellent fuel efficiency. The smaller 1.0-liter engine variant offers even better mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting in Pakistan’s traffic-congested cities.

Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F1.0 PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F1.3 PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 PKR 3,137,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz U 1.3 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0 PKR 3,250,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0 PKR 3,750,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz key specifications

Dimensions

Dimensions

Overall Length 3945 mm Kerb Weight 1110 KG Overall Width 1695 mm Boot Space – Overall Height 1500 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2510 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 145 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Hybrid Turbo Charger – Displacement 1496 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train – Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 72 HP at 4800 RPM Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Torque 111 Nm at 3600 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System EFI Hybrid Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 valves VVT-i Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox – Steering Steering Type Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor Minimum Turning Radius 4.7m Power Assisted Electronic power steering Suspension and Brakes Front Suspension Tube Shocks Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Tube Shocks with Leaf Springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and tires Wheel Type Steel wheels with wheel caps Tyre Size 185/60/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy Mileage City 32 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 36 L Mileage Highway 34 KM/L

