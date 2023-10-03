Toyota Vitz latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The Toyota Corolla has been a trusted name in the automotive industry...
The Toyota Vitz, also known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, is a popular subcompact hatchback that has gained a strong foothold in the Pakistani automotive market. Renowned for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and practicality, the Toyota Vitz appeals to a wide range of consumers in Pakistan.
Engine Options
The Toyota Vitz in Pakistan primarily comes with two engine options: a 1.0-liter and a 1.3-liter engine. These engines are designed for fuel efficiency and provide adequate power for city driving.
Transmission
The Toyota Vitz is typically available with both automatic and manual transmissions. The automatic transmission, with its smooth gear changes, is particularly popular among urban commuters.
Interior and Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz boasts a well-designed interior with comfortable seating and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers. It often comes equipped with modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, power windows, and more.
Exterior Design
The Toyota Vitz features a stylish and contemporary design. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through city traffic, and its sleek appearance is appealing to a wide range of car buyers.
Reliability and Resale Value
Toyota has a strong reputation for building reliable vehicles, and the Vitz is no different. Due to its reliability and popularity, the Vitz tends to have good resale value in the Pakistani market.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority in modern vehicles, and the Vitz is no exception. It is typically equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, and traction control, ensuring a safe driving experience.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Vitz is its excellent fuel efficiency. The smaller 1.0-liter engine variant offers even better mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting in Pakistan’s traffic-congested cities.
|Variants
|Price
|Toyota Vitz F1.0
|PKR 2,300,000
|Toyota Vitz F1.3
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0
|PKR 3,137,000
|Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III
|PKR 3,000,000
|Toyota Vitz U 1.3
|PKR 3,200,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5
|PKR 3,200,000
|Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0
|PKR 3,250,000
|Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5
|PKR 3,300,000
|Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0
|PKR 3,750,000
|Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3
|PKR 4,300,000
|Overall Length
|3945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1110 KG
|Overall Width
|1695 mm
|Boot Space
|–
|Overall Height
|1500 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2510 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Turbo Charger
|–
|Displacement
|1496 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|–
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|72 HP at 4800 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|Torque
|111 Nm at 3600 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|EFI Hybrid
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 16 valves VVT-i
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|–
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.7m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic power steering
|Front Suspension
|Tube Shocks Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Tube Shocks with Leaf Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels with wheel caps
|Tyre Size
|185/60/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|32 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|36 L
|Mileage Highway
|34 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.