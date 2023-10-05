Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

The Toyota Vitz, known as the Toyota Yaris in some markets, has garnered a reputation for being a practical and fuel-efficient hatchback. In this article, we’ll delve into the Toyota Vitz’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications, assisting potential buyers in making informed decisions.

Key Specifications

Engine Options

The Toyota Vitz typically offers a range of engine options, including both petrol and hybrid variants. The engine size and specifications may vary depending on the specific trim level and market. It’s essential to consult the manufacturer or authorized dealers for precise engine details.

Transmission

Advertisement

The Vitz often comes with automatic transmission as the standard option, providing smooth and convenient driving experiences. Manual transmissions may be available in certain variants.

Interior Comfort and Space

Despite its compact size, the Toyota Vitz is designed to maximize interior space and comfort. It typically features comfortable seating for up to five passengers, a well-organized dashboard, and user-friendly controls.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority, and the Vitz is equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability control (VSC). Advanced safety features may be available in higher-end models.

Infotainment System

Advertisement

The Toyota Vitz often includes an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in certain variants.

Also Read Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – October 2023 The Toyota Fortuner has been a symbol of rugged sophistication and off-road...

Exterior Design

The Vitz boasts a contemporary and stylish exterior design. It often features modern headlights, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, and body-colored door handles and mirrors.

Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is a standout feature of the Vitz, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving. Hybrid variants offer even better fuel economy.

Advertisement

Warranty

Toyota typically provides a competitive warranty package for its vehicles. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Toyota Vitz in Pakistan.

Toyota Vitz new price in Pakistan – October 2023

Variants Price Toyota Vitz F1.0 PKR 2,300,000 Toyota Vitz F1.3 PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0 PKR 3,137,000 Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III PKR 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz U 1.3 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 PKR 3,200,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela Smart Stop Package 1.0 PKR 3,250,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5 PKR 3,300,000 Toyota Vitz FM Package 1.0 PKR 3,750,000 Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3 PKR 4,300,000 Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”