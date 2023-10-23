Toyota Yaris 1.3 Latest Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Yaris is swiftly making a name for itself in the Pakistani automobile market, garnering attention for its modern design, advanced features, and reliable performance. With its distinctive new bumper lip and sophisticated ivory-based interior, the Yaris stands out as a compelling choice for car enthusiasts.

Sleek Design and Advanced Interior

One of the first things that catch your eye when you see the Toyota Yaris is its sleek and aggressive new bumper lip. The car’s exterior design exudes a sense of modernity and sportiness that appeals to a wide range of buyers. The interior, featuring an ivory base, exudes elegance and comfort, making every drive a delightful experience.

Variety of Engine Options

The Toyota Yaris offers multiple engine sizes, including the 2NR-FE and 1NR-FE engines. This diversity allows customers to choose the power and performance that suit their preferences and needs.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Safety Features

The Yaris is loaded with the latest technology and safety features, making it a strong competitor in the Pakistani market. Its multi-information display uses a 4.2-inch TFT screen, providing a sense of advanced technology. The meters are not just designed to look modern but also ensure high visibility for the driver.

The car also adapts to your driving preferences with driving modes like Sports mode, which increases engine speed during acceleration for a more spirited drive, and Eco mode for maximum fuel efficiency.

Resale Value and Affordable Maintenance

One of the key factors contributing to the Yaris’s popularity in Pakistan is its strong resale market. Buyers appreciate the car’s reliable performance and value retention, making it a sound investment.

In addition, the Yaris enjoys an advantage in the local market with readily available spare parts, simplifying maintenance and keeping costs in check. This affordability in terms of maintenance sets it apart from other sedans in its class.

Safety First

Safety is a paramount concern, and the Yaris delivers with a Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) that includes airbags. These airbags deploy when the vehicle experiences certain severe impacts, ensuring the safety of the vehicle’s occupants.

Yaris Models and Pricing

As of June 2023, the Toyota Yaris is available in six variants in Pakistan, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. Here are the available models and their respective prices:

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT: Rs 4,499,000

Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT: Rs 4,759,000

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT: Rs 4,789,000

Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT: Rs 4,999,000

Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT: Rs 5,199,000

Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT: Rs 5,429,000

Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT: Rs 5,769,000

Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT: Rs 5,969,500

The Toyota Yaris lineup presents a wide range of choices, ensuring that there’s a Yaris for everyone, whether you’re seeking a budget-friendly option or a more premium driving experience.

