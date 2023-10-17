Toyota Yaris 1.5L new price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement The Toyota Yaris is a sedan with a compact design. It was introduced in 2020 as part of its fourth generation. The Yaris combines style, comfort, and performance, making it an ideal choice. It’s renowned for its fuel efficiency and advanced features. This article will explore the price and specifications of the Toyota Yaris 1.5L variant in Pakistan and what sets this car apart. Toyota Yaris 1.5L Variants Overview Advertisement Advertisement

The Toyota Yaris 1.5L is offered in three versions, all sharing the same engine specifications but differing in features and options. The 1.5L engine provides impressive on-road performance. Its stylish and aerodynamic design not only enhances its aesthetics but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency. While the Toyota Yaris comes in a total of 8 variants, only three remain with the 1.5L engine option, which are:

1.5L ATIV X MT 1.5 ATIV X CVT AERO 1.5 CVT Each of these variants comes with distinct pricing, allowing you to choose the one that suits your preferences best.

In Pakistan, the Toyota Yaris 1.5L is priced starting from approximately PKR 5,429,000 and goes up to PKR 5,969,000 for the top-tier variant.

Variant Prices 1.5L ATIV X MT PKR 5,429,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT PKR 5,769,000 AERO 1.5 CVT PKR 5,969,000

Specification

Engine

The Toyota Yaris 1.5L is driven by a DOHC, Inline-4, 16-valve engine that boasts a 1496cc displacement and generates 140 Nm of torque. Staying true to Toyota’s reputation for innovation, the engine is meticulously crafted to deliver optimal performance and a seamlessly smooth driving experience.

Transmission

The Toyota Yaris 1.5L provides the choice of both manual and automatic transmission. The CVT variants come equipped with automatic transmission, offering flexibility to cater to the driver’s preferences.

Safety Toyota, a name synonymous with reliability, places paramount importance on safety. The Toyota Yaris incorporates a range of safety features to ensure the well-being of consumers. Some of the key safety features include:

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Brake Assist (BA)

SRS Airbags

Hill Assist

Vehicle Stability Control

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Fuel Autocut

Exterior

The Toyota Yaris showcases an elegant and contemporary exterior that immediately captures one’s attention. Its aerodynamic design not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also contributes to enhanced fuel efficiency. Distinctive headlights, a bold grille design, and stylish alloy wheels set it apart from other vehicles within its price category.

Interior

Stepping inside the Toyota Yaris 1.5L, you’re greeted by a spacious and comfortable cabin that prioritizes the well-being of passengers and the driver. Toyota has meticulously attended to every detail, utilizing high-quality materials to offer consumers a top-tier product. Despite its compact size, you’ll notice no difference whether you’re seated in a small-sized or full-sized sedan, as comfort is paramount.

Detailed Specification Price 5.43 – 5.97 Lacs Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4425 x 1730 x 1475 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm Displacement 1329 – 1496 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 98 – 106 hp Torque 123 – 140 Nm Boot Space 476 L Kerb Weight 1135 – 1145 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 190 KM/H Tyre Size 185/60/R15