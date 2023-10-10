Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Here are the latest pricing details for the various Toyota Yaris models available in Pakistan. Produced locally by the Indus Motor Company, the Toyota Yaris is a subcompact car known for its contemporary design and confidence on the road.

Compact and Practical

Its compact size makes it perfect for navigating busy city streets and fitting into tight parking spots. This vehicle has earned acclaim for its practicality, fuel efficiency, and reliability.

Popular Subcompact Choice

The Toyota Yaris has become a popular choice for those seeking a trustworthy and economical subcompact car. Its compact dimensions and agility make it well-suited for daily urban commuting.

Varients and Pricing Details:

Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L MT: Rs4,499,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L MT: Rs4,759,000 Toyota Yaris GLI 1.3L CVT: Rs4,789,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3L CVT: Rs4,999,000 Advertisement Toyota Yaris Aero 1.3 CVT: Rs5,199,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X MT: Rs5,429,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5L ATIV X CVT: Rs5,769,000 Toyota Yaris Aero 1.5 CVT: Rs5,969,000

Color Options

The Toyota Yaris is available in ten different exterior colors, including:

Attitude Black Dark Blue Dorado Gold Grey Graphite Advertisement Orange Phantom Brown Red Mica Silver Metallic Strong Blue Super White Advertisement

Engine Specifications

In terms of the engine, the Toyota Yaris offers two options: a 1.3-liter gasoline engine and a 1.5-liter gasoline engine. All variants come with in-line four-cylinder engines, featuring a 16-valve DOHC and dual VVT-i technology.

Transmission Options

Manual variants come with a 5-speed manual transmission, while automatic variants feature a 7-speed CVT and a sport sequential shiftmatic system for smooth gear shifts and enhanced performance.

Impressive Mileage

The Toyota Yaris achieves a city mileage of 14.9 km/l with the 1.5-liter engine and 16 km/l with the 1.3-liter engine. The 1.5-liter 2NR engine, paired with a manual transmission, can reach speeds of up to 190 km/h and accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 10.2 seconds.

Exterior Features

The exterior of the Toyota Yaris is designed to leave a striking impression, with sleek LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and fog lamps for improved visibility. It offers two driving modes: Sport mode for dynamic acceleration and Eco mode for fuel efficiency.

Yaris Aero Enhancements

The Yaris Aero variant includes enhancements like a unique front bumper extension, sharp fog lamp covers, a razor-sharp side profile, lowered stance, side skirts, an Aero bumper extension with a black inlay, and an Aero smart rear trunk spoiler for added aesthetics and aerodynamics.

Interior Comfort

Inside, the Yaris features an Ivory-based interior, creating a spacious and comfortable atmosphere. The steering wheel includes audio, Bluetooth, and multi-information display (MID) switches for convenient control. A 4.2-inch TFT screen provides essential performance information.

Advanced Safety Features

Safety features include Traction Control and Hill Start Control, ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience, especially in challenging terrains.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

