Truck Driver License Fee for Canada in Pakistan – October 2023

The National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) has introduced a CE-category driver’s license for the general public in Pakistan, allowing individuals to operate trailers.

This move is expected to create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis in various countries, notably in Canada, where there is a high demand for drivers with a CE category license.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications and Information Technology, launched the license, emphasizing that it will increase career opportunities for the country’s youth.

Sultan Ali Khawaja, the Inspector General of Motorway Police, has committed to issuing 3,000 to 5,000 CE-category driving licenses by the following year, ensuring a transparent examination process.

To obtain a CE-category driving license for truck driving in Canada, applicants must meet specific requirements. They need to possess a valid LTV driving license for at least one year and successfully pass both theoretical and practical tests administered by the Motorway Police.

Currently, the CE category driving license is obtainable from the HTV Test Center in Sangjani, Islamabad.

Canada truck driver license fee in Pakistan

The fee for a truck driver’s license for Canada, collected by the National Highways and Motorways Police, is set at Rs5,000/-

