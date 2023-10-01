UAE announces new petrol and diesel prices for October 2023

The UAE fuel price committee has released the petrol and diesel prices for October 2023, effective from October 1.

Here are the new rates:

Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.44 per liter, up from Dh3.42 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.33 per liter, compared to Dh3.31 in the previous month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will be Dh3.26 per liter, an increase from Dh3.23 in September.

Diesel will be sold at Dh3.57 per liter, up from Dh3.40 in the previous month.

Months/2023 Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus 91 January Dh2.78 Dh2.67 Dh2.59 February Dh3.05 Dh2.93 Dh2.86 March Dh3.09 Dh2.97 Dh2.90 April Dh3.01 Dh2.90 Dh2.82 May Dh3.16 Dh3.05 Dh2.97 June Dh2.95 Dh2.84 Dh2.76 July Dh3 Dh2.89 Dh2.81 August Dh3.14 Dh3.02 Dh2.95 September Dh3.42 Dh3.31 Dh3.23