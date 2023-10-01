UAE announces new petrol and diesel prices for October 2023

UAE announces new petrol and diesel prices for October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
UAE announces new petrol and diesel prices for October 2023

UAE announces new petrol and diesel prices for October 2023

Advertisement

The UAE fuel price committee has released the petrol and diesel prices for October 2023, effective from October 1.

Here are the new rates:

  • Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.44 per liter, up from Dh3.42 in September.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.33 per liter, compared to Dh3.31 in the previous month.
    • Advertisement
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will be Dh3.26 per liter, an increase from Dh3.23 in September.
  • Diesel will be sold at Dh3.57 per liter, up from Dh3.40 in the previous month.
Months/2023Super 98Special 95E-Plus 91
JanuaryDh2.78Dh2.67Dh2.59
FebruaryDh3.05Dh2.93Dh2.86
MarchDh3.09Dh2.97Dh2.90
AprilDh3.01Dh2.90Dh2.82
MayDh3.16Dh3.05Dh2.97
JuneDh2.95Dh2.84Dh2.76
JulyDh3Dh2.89Dh2.81
AugustDh3.14Dh3.02Dh2.95
SeptemberDh3.42Dh3.31Dh3.23
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story