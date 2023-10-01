UAE announces new petrol and diesel prices for October 2023

Advertisement
The UAE fuel price committee has released the petrol and diesel prices for October 2023, effective from October 1.
Here are the new rates:
- Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.44 per liter, up from Dh3.42 in September.
- Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.33 per liter, compared to Dh3.31 in the previous month.
- E-Plus 91 petrol will be Dh3.26 per liter, an increase from Dh3.23 in September.
- Diesel will be sold at Dh3.57 per liter, up from Dh3.40 in the previous month.
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.76
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
|August
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.95
|September
|Dh3.42
|Dh3.31
|Dh3.23
