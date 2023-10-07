United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

The United CD 70 is a name synonymous with affordable and reliable motorcycles in Pakistan. With a strong presence in the local market, the CD 70 has earned a reputation for its durability and cost-effectiveness. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the United CD 70 in Pakistan, offering valuable insights for motorcycle enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Key Features

Engine Performance

The United CD 70 is powered by a 72-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine known for its simplicity and reliability. While it may not offer the highest top speed or power output, it is designed for efficient and dependable everyday commuting.

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the CD 70 is its exceptional fuel efficiency. The engine is tuned to deliver impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily transportation.

Sturdy Build

United motorcycles are known for their robust build quality, and the CD 70 is no exception. It features a durable frame and body capable of withstanding the rigors of Pakistani roads and various weather conditions.

Comfortable Riding

The CD 70 offers a comfortable and ergonomic riding experience, with a well-padded seat and easy-to-reach handlebars. Its lightweight design ensures nimble handling, making it suitable for riders of various skill levels.

Advertisement

Simple Maintenance

United has designed the CD 70 with ease of maintenance in mind. Its straightforward mechanics and accessible parts make it a hassle-free motorcycle to own and repair, even in remote areas.

Reliable Braking

The CD 70 is typically equipped with reliable drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, providing sufficient stopping power for urban and suburban riding.

Classic Design

The CD 70 maintains a classic design that has endured over the years. It features a timeless and understated appearance that appeals to a wide range of riders.

Advertisement

United CD 70 2023 vs. 2024

United CD 70 2024 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of United CD 70 2024 in Pakistan is Rs. 109,500.

United CD 70 2024 key specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke OHC Single Cylinder cooled by Air Displacement 78CC Compression 8.1:1 Front Brake Drum Mechanical Rear Brake Drum Mechanical Transmission 4-Speed Starting System Arm Assy Kick Fuel Tank Capacity 8.5 Litre Tyre Front 2.25-17/4PR Tyre Rear 2.50-17/4PR Battery 12 Volt Engine Oil 0.7 Litre

Also Read Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023 The Yamaha YBR 125 has been a prominent name in the world...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”