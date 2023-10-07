Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement

The United CD 70 is a name synonymous with affordable and reliable motorcycles in Pakistan. With a strong presence in the local market, the CD 70 has earned a reputation for its durability and cost-effectiveness. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details and key specifications of the United CD 70 in Pakistan, offering valuable insights for motorcycle enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Key Features

Engine Performance

The United CD 70 is powered by a 72-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine known for its simplicity and reliability. While it may not offer the highest top speed or power output, it is designed for efficient and dependable everyday commuting.

United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the CD 70 is its exceptional fuel efficiency. The engine is tuned to deliver impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective choice for daily transportation.

Sturdy Build

United motorcycles are known for their robust build quality, and the CD 70 is no exception. It features a durable frame and body capable of withstanding the rigors of Pakistani roads and various weather conditions.

Comfortable Riding

The CD 70 offers a comfortable and ergonomic riding experience, with a well-padded seat and easy-to-reach handlebars. Its lightweight design ensures nimble handling, making it suitable for riders of various skill levels.

Advertisement

Simple Maintenance

United has designed the CD 70 with ease of maintenance in mind. Its straightforward mechanics and accessible parts make it a hassle-free motorcycle to own and repair, even in remote areas.

Reliable Braking

The CD 70 is typically equipped with reliable drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, providing sufficient stopping power for urban and suburban riding.

Classic Design

The CD 70 maintains a classic design that has endured over the years. It features a timeless and understated appearance that appeals to a wide range of riders.

Advertisement

United CD 70 2023 vs. 2024

United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

United CD 70 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan and Features

United CD 70 2024 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of United CD 70 2024 in Pakistan is Rs. 109,500.

United CD 70 2024 key specifications

Engine Type4-Stroke OHC Single Cylinder cooled by Air
Displacement78CC
Compression8.1:1
Front BrakeDrum Mechanical
Rear BrakeDrum Mechanical
Transmission4-Speed
Starting SystemArm Assy Kick
Fuel Tank Capacity8.5 Litre
Tyre Front2.25-17/4PR
Tyre Rear2.50-17/4PR
Battery12 Volt
Engine Oil0.7 Litre

Also Read

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Yamaha YBR 125 has been a prominent name in the world...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story