USD to PKR rate down by Rs1.04 to Rs284.68 on Oct 4

KARACHI: The US dollar on Oct 4 continued its decline in the interbank market, depreciating by Rs1.04. According to the State Bank, the US dollar’s closing rate in the interbank market stood at Rs284.68.

In the open market, the US dollar also experienced a reduction in value, dropping by Re 1 to reach Rs285.

Simultaneously, the Euro saw a decline of Rs 3, reaching Rs 300, while the British pound became costlier by Re 1, settling at Rs 352.

The Emirati dirham witnessed a decrease of Rs1.30, bringing it to Rs78.20, whereas the Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paise, reaching Rs76.

Internationally, the US dollar strengthened, driven by positive data on Tuesday that unexpectedly showed a rise in US job openings in August, particularly in the professional and business services sector, reflecting increased demand for workers.