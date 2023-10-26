USD to PKR rate in Pakistan up by Re0.21 to Rs280.09 in inter-bank on Thursday

Articles
KARACHI: The US dollar exchange rate in Pakistan rose by 21 paise, reaching Rs280.09 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

This marked an increase from Wednesday when the US dollar had concluded the day at Rs279.88.

The Pakistani rupee experienced its fourth consecutive decline against the US dollar, depreciating by 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Thursday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The rupee’s value settled at Rs280.09, signifying a decrease of 21 paise.

Nonetheless, in the open market, the rupee maintained its stability against the dollar, closing at the same rate of Rs282 on Thursday. Throughout the day, currency dealers quoted the rupee at Rs282 for selling and Rs279 for buying for customers.

