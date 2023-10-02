USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 03 October 2023

USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 03 October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 03 October 2023

USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 03 October 2023

Advertisement

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 286.95 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
03 October 2023Rs. 286.950.59%

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD286.95290.05
EuroEUR308311
British PoundGBP356.4360
UAE DirhamAED8181.8
Saudi RiyalSAR76.677.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD945.27954.27
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD190192
Omani RiyalOMR762.31770.31
Japanese YenJPY1.781.86
Malaysian RinggitMYR62.6263.22
Qatari RiyalQAR80.6981.39
Bahrain DinarBHD778.84786.84
Thai BhatTHB8.128.27
Chinese YuanCNY40.2440.64
Hong Kong DollarHKD37.9338.28
Danish KroneDKK41.8342.23
New Zealand DollarNZD174.58176.58
Singapore DollarSGD208210
Norwegians KroneNOK27.8728.17
Swedish KronaSEK26.6226.92
Swiss FrancCHF323.01325.51
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68
Advertisement

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story