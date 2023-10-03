CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 329.5 332.5 Euro EUR 332.1 332.70 British Pound GBP 387.32 387.97 UAE Dirham AED 83.03 83.18 Saudi Riyal SAR 81.31 81.46 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38 Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239 Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5 Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47 Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.71 84.41 Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37 Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19 Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07 New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22 Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13 Swedish Krona SEK 28.16 28.46 Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81 Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.