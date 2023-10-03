USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 04 October 2023

USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 04 October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 04 October 2023

USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 04 October 2023

Advertisement

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 305.47 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
04 October 2023Rs. 305.470.02%

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

Advertisement
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD329.5332.5
 EuroEUR332.1332.70
 British PoundGBP387.32387.97
 UAE DirhamAED83.0383.18
 Saudi RiyalSAR81.3181.46
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD989.38998.38
 Canadian DollarCAD236.6239
 Australian DollarAUD207.9210.5
 Omani RiyalOMR791.47799.47
 Japanese YenJPY2.362.44
 Malaysian RinggitMYR65.6666.26
 Qatari RiyalQAR83.7184.41
Bahrain DinarBHD810.37818.37
 Thai BhatTHB8.718.86
 Chinese YuanCNY41.8642.26
 Hong Kong DollarHKD38.8339.19
 Danish KroneDKK44.6745.07
 New Zealand DollarNZD182.22184.22
 Singapore DollarSGD237240
 Norwegians KroneNOK28.8329.13
 Swedish KronaSEK28.1628.46
 Swiss FrancCHF347.31349.81
 Indian RupeeINR3.693.8

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story