USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 07 October 2023

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 279.5 282.25 Euro 297 300 British Pound 346.5 350 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.5 Saudi Riyal 74.3 75 Kuwaiti Dinar 920.53 929.53 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 178.2 180 Omani Riyal 739.41 747.41 Japanese Yen 1.55 1.62 Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar 757.11 765.11 Thai Bhat 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan 39.1 39.5 Hong Kong Dollar 36.35 36.7 Danish Krone 39.69 40.09 New Zealand Dollar 166.61 168.61 Singapore Dollar 206 208 Norwegians Krone 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc 311.36 313.86 Indian Rupee 3.46 3.57

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.