USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 10 October 2023

Articles
USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 278.75 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
10 October 2023278.750.02%
CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar278.75281.5
Euro294.1297
British Pound346349
UAE Dirham76.677.3
Saudi Riyal7474.75
Kuwaiti Dinar920.53929.53
Canadian Dollar210212
Australian Dollar176.25178
Omani Riyal739.41747.41
Japanese Yen1.451.51
Malaysian Ringgit61.2761.87
Qatari Riyal79.0379.73
Bahrain Dinar757.11765.11
Thai Bhat7.797.94
Chinese Yuan39.139.5
Hong Kong Dollar36.3536.7
Danish Krone39.6940.09
New Zealand Dollar166.61168.61
Singapore Dollar206208
Norwegians Krone26.9227.22
Swedish Krona26.3426.64
Swiss Franc311.36313.86
Indian Rupee3.463.57

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

