USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 12 October 2023

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 276.5 279.25 Euro 290.1 293 British Pound 345.6 349 UAE Dirham 75.25 76 Saudi Riyal 73 73.7 Kuwaiti Dinar 906.53 915.53 Canadian Dollar 204 206 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 727.78 735.78 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 59.23 59.83 Qatari Riyal 76.98 77.68 Bahrain Dinar 745.2 753.2 Thai Bhat 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan 38.56 38.96 Hong Kong Dollar 35.83 36.18 Danish Krone 39.9 40.3 New Zealand Dollar 169.29 171.29 Singapore Dollar 201 203 Norwegians Krone 25.95 26.25 Swedish Krona 25.8 26.1 Swiss Franc 309.97 312.47 Indian Rupee 3.37 3.48 Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.