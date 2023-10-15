USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 16 October 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 275.7 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|16 October 2023
|275.7
|0.02%
|CURRENCY
|BUY
|SELL
|US Dollar
|275.7
|277.8
|Euro
|290
|292.5
|British Pound
|344
|347.5
|UAE Dirham
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|73
|73.7
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|903.29
|912.29
|Canadian Dollar
|201
|203
|Australian Dollar
|175.25
|177
|Omani Riyal
|725.82
|733.82
|Japanese Yen
|1.4
|1.47
|Malaysian Ringgit
|59.23
|59.83
|Qatari Riyal
|76.98
|77.68
|Bahrain Dinar
|743.21
|751.21
|Thai Bhat
|7.66
|7.81
|Chinese Yuan
|38.29
|38.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.72
|36.07
|Danish Krone
|39.54
|39.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|166.04
|168.04
|Singapore Dollar
|199
|201
|Norwegians Krone
|25.95
|26.25
|Swedish Krona
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|308.26
|310.76
|Indian Rupee
|3.37
|3.48
Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.
