USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 16 October 2023

Advertisement

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 275.7 277.8 Euro 290 292.5 British Pound 344 347.5 UAE Dirham 75.25 76 Saudi Riyal 73 73.7 Kuwaiti Dinar 903.29 912.29 Canadian Dollar 201 203 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 725.82 733.82 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 59.23 59.83 Qatari Riyal 76.98 77.68 Bahrain Dinar 743.21 751.21 Thai Bhat 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan 38.29 38.69 Hong Kong Dollar 35.72 36.07 Danish Krone 39.54 39.94 New Zealand Dollar 166.04 168.04 Singapore Dollar 199 201 Norwegians Krone 25.95 26.25 Swedish Krona 25.8 26.1 Swiss Franc 308.26 310.76 Indian Rupee 3.37 3.48 Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.