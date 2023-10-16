USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 17 October 2023

Advertisement

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 276 278 Euro 291.1 294 British Pound 340.6 344 UAE Dirham 75.5 76.25 Saudi Riyal 73.4 74.1 Kuwaiti Dinar 894.37 903.37 Canadian Dollar 200 202 Australian Dollar 173.25 175 Omani Riyal 720.82 728.82 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 58.73 59.33 Qatari Riyal 76.25 76.95 Bahrain Dinar 738.16 746.16 Thai Bhat 7.65 7.8 Chinese Yuan 38.21 38.61 Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82 Danish Krone 39.09 39.49 New Zealand Dollar 163.31 165.31 Singapore Dollar 198 200 Norwegians Krone 25.7 26 Swedish Krona 25.33 25.63 Swiss Franc 306.98 309.48 Indian Rupee 3.33 3.44 Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.