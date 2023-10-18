USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 19 October 2023

Advertisement

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 277.5 280 Euro 293.1 296 British Pound 341.6 345 UAE Dirham 77.25 78 Saudi Riyal 73.8 74.5 Kuwaiti Dinar 894.58 903.58 Canadian Dollar 203 205 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 718.74 726.74 Japanese Yen 1.47 1.54 Malaysian Ringgit 59.08 59.68 Qatari Riyal 76.49 77.19 Bahrain Dinar 735.94 743.94 Thai Bhat 7.68 7.83 Chinese Yuan 37.98 38.38 Hong Kong Dollar 35.61 35.96 Danish Krone 39.28 39.68 New Zealand Dollar 164.88 166.88 Singapore Dollar 200 202 Norwegians Krone 25.28 25.58 Swedish Krona 25.47 25.77 Swiss Franc 307.55 310.05 Indian Rupee 3.35 3.46 Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.