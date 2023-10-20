USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 21 October 2023

USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 21 October 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.5 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
21 October 2023280.50.02%
CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar280.5283.2
Euro295.1298
British Pound342.6346
UAE Dirham77.7578.5
Saudi Riyal74.575.3
Kuwaiti Dinar893.55902.55
Canadian Dollar204206
Australian Dollar175.15176.9
Omani Riyal718.24726.24
Japanese Yen1.471.54
Malaysian Ringgit58.2958.89
Qatari Riyal76.4977.19
Bahrain Dinar735.47743.47
Thai Bhat7.687.83
Chinese Yuan37.9838.38
Hong Kong Dollar35.6135.96
Danish Krone39.0339.43
New Zealand Dollar164.88166.88
Singapore Dollar200202
Norwegians Krone25.2825.58
Swedish Krona25.4725.77
Swiss Franc307.55310.05
Indian Rupee3.353.46

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

