Winner’s of Rs 750 Prize bond list 2023 – Check Result list

Muzaffarabad – Draw No 96th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs 750 prize bond list 2023 announced today on Monday, 16 October 2023, at Muzaffarabad.
State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.
750 Prize bond list 2023
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 750
|Muzaffarabad
|16-10-2023
|1,500,000 PKR
|500,000 PKR
|9,300 PKR
1st Prize
It will be updated soon here.
2nd Prize
It will be updated soon here.
Full List
It will be updated soon here.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.