Winner’s of Rs 750 Prize bond list 2023 – Check Result list

Winner’s of Rs 750 Prize bond list 2023 – Check Result list

Articles
Advertisement
Winner’s of Rs 750 Prize bond list 2023 – Check Result list
Advertisement

Muzaffarabad – Draw No 96th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs 750 prize bond list 2023 announced today on Monday, 16 October 2023, at Muzaffarabad.

State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

750 Prize bond list 2023

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 750Muzaffarabad16-10-20231,500,000 PKR500,000 PKR9,300 PKR

1st Prize

It will be updated soon here.

2nd Prize

Advertisement

It will be updated soon here.

Full List

It will be updated soon here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story