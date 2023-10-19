World’s First Off-Road Solar SUV Achieves a 620-Mile Range Without Charging

World’s First Off-Road Solar SUV Achieves a 620-Mile Range Without Charging

A car, recognized as the “world’s inaugural off-road solar-powered vehicle,” has effectively concluded a 1000km test drive spanning Morocco and the Sahara. This innovative two-seater, named Stella Terra, was conceived by students hailing from the Eindhoven University of Technology and proved its mettle across diverse terrains.

The khaki-green SUV is outfitted with solar panels on its roof, which replenish its electric battery, enabling it to traverse extensive distances solely powered by solar energy. Boasting a maximum speed of 145kph, it carries a weight of 1200kg and can traverse at least 710km on a sunny day.

This feature renders it apt for connecting remote regions endowed with underdeveloped road infrastructure and unreliable energy grids.

