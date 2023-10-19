The Yamaha YB125Z-DX has become quite popular, especially among off-road enthusiasts who appreciate its sporty look. Those seeking adventure and exciting recreational rides consistently opt for this motorcycle due to its impressive off-road capabilities.

Distinguished by its sleek and streamlined body design, the Yamaha YB125Z-DX seamlessly combines sportiness with ruggedness. Its sharp lines and angular contours give it a dynamic and attention-grabbing presence on the road.

Yamaha YB125Z-DX price in Pakistan

The Yamaha YB125Z-DX is priced at Rs 423,500 ex-factory.

Color Options

The Yamaha YB125Z-DX is available in a variety of attractive color options, including Metallic Bluish Grey, Vivid Cocktail Red, and Metallic Black, allowing riders to add their personal style to their motorcycle.

Engine

Under the hood, the Yamaha YB125Z-DX features a robust and reliable air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC (Single Overhead Cam), 2-valve engine. With a single-cylinder configuration and a displacement of 124 cm3, it’s well-suited for various riding conditions. The engine’s bore and stroke measure 54.0 mm by 54.0 mm, ensuring efficient combustion. Its 10:01 compression ratio delivers excellent performance and fuel efficiency.

Starting the engine is convenient with both an electric starter and a kick starter. The wet sump lubrication system ensures optimal oil circulation, keeping the engine components well-lubricated.

The generous 13-liter fuel tank capacity enables long rides without frequent refueling, with a reliable carburetor ensuring smooth and consistent power delivery.

The ignition system is based on CDI (capacitor discharge ignition), providing a dependable spark for efficient combustion. Paired with a wet, multi-disc clutch and a constant mesh 5-speed transmission, it offers precise gear shifts and seamless power transfer to the wheels.

Specifications

The Yamaha YB125Z-DX comes equipped with specifications that improve its performance and handling. Its compact and maneuverable design is evident with an overall length of 1,980 mm, a width of 735 mm, and a height of 1,045 mm. The seat height of 770 mm offers a comfortable riding position for various riders.

A 1,285 mm wheelbase provides stability and balance on various road conditions, aided by a 150 mm ground clearance for navigating uneven terrain with ease.

With a wet weight of 118 kg, which includes oil and a full fuel tank, the YB125Z-DX’s lightweight construction contributes to agile handling and improved fuel efficiency.

Its diamond frame type ensures rigidity and strength, enhancing stability and control during rides. The front tire size is 2.75-18, while the rear tire size is 90/90-18 51 S, offering a good balance of grip and stability for reliable traction on different road surfaces.

Design

The Yamaha YB125Z-DX boasts a sporty and rugged design that appeals to motorcycle enthusiasts. Its sleek and streamlined body conveys a sense of dynamism and modernity.

Featuring sharp lines and angular contours, the YB125Z-DX presents a bold and aggressive appearance that not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to its aerodynamics and overall performance.

The motorcycle’s design prioritizes functionality and practicality, with compact dimensions for easy maneuverability through urban traffic and tight spaces. The comfortable 770 mm seat height accommodates riders of various heights, enabling extended riding without discomfort. The diamond frame type provides a sturdy and rigid structure, enhancing stability and control.

Front and rear tires, sized at 2.75-18 and 90/90-18 51 S, respectively, complement the overall design and contribute to its performance on various road conditions. Striking a balance between grip and stability, these tires ensure confident handling and reliable traction.

