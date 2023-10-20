Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan & Features October 2023

In the world of motorcycles, Yamaha has always been a name associated with performance, style, and reliability. Their latest offering, the Yamaha YBR 125, continues this legacy and is making waves in the Pakistani market. In this article, we will explore the Yamaha YBR 125’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing a comprehensive overview of this impressive commuter bike.

Key Specifications:

Now, let’s take a closer look at the key specifications that make the Yamaha YBR 125 a remarkable choice for motorcycle enthusiasts and daily commuters:

Design and styling

The Yamaha YBR 125 boasts a sleek and modern design that catches the eye. With its sporty look, sharp lines, and attention to detail, this bike stands out in the crowded commuter segment. It is available in various attractive colors, giving riders the option to choose a style that suits them.

Engine Performance

At the heart of the Yamaha YBR 125 is a 125-cc air-cooled engine. This engine is known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting. It delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free ride through Pakistan’s bustling streets and scenic routes.

Comfort and ergonomics

The Yamaha YBR 125 is designed with rider comfort in mind. It features a well-padded seat, comfortable riding posture, and easy-to-reach handlebars. This ensures that riders can enjoy a relaxed and fatigue-free journey, whether it’s a short city commute or a longer adventure.

Suspension and Handling

Equipped with front telescopic forks and a rear swingarm suspension, the Yamaha YBR 125 offers stable and smooth handling. It can handle various road conditions, providing a pleasant and controlled ride experience. The bike’s braking system is also efficient, with front and rear disc brakes ensuring reliable stopping power.

Safety Features

Yamaha prioritizes safety, and the YBR 125 is no exception. The bike comes with a secure ignition system, ensuring that only authorized riders can start the motorcycle. Additionally, its bright headlight and taillight enhance visibility on the road, contributing to safer rides, particularly during low-light conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Yamaha YBR 125 is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With a focus on economy, this motorcycle provides riders with a cost-effective and environmentally friendly mode of transportation. It is the perfect choice for those who want to save on fuel costs without compromising on performance.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

The Latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 435,500

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 key specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x Stroke 54.0 mmx54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Starter System Self Starter/Kick Starter Transmission Constant Mesh 5-Speed Ignition System 12V DC – CDI Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L Overall Length 1975 mm Overall Width 745 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Seat Height 775 mm Wheel Base 1285 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Front Brake Single Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Rear/Front Wheel Cast Wheel Headlight 12 V 35W x 35W Bulb Type Halogen Bulb Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Rear Suspension Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Tire Front 2.75 – 18 42P Tire Rear 90/90 – 18 51S Dry Weight 114 kg

