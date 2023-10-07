Advertisement
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Yamaha YBR 125 has been a prominent name in the world of motorcycles, known for its blend of style, performance, and reliability. In Pakistan, where motorcycles are a popular mode of transportation, the YBR 125 has carved out a niche for itself.

Key Features

Engine Performance

The Yamaha YBR 125 is equipped with a powerful 125cc engine known for its reliability and efficiency. This engine provides a balance of performance and fuel economy, making it suitable for daily commuting and longer rides.

Stylish Design

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan - October 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Yamaha is renowned for its innovative and stylish motorcycle designs, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It typically features a modern and eye-catching design, with sleek lines and attention to detail that give it a distinctive and appealing appearance on the road.

Comfortable Riding

The YBR 125 offers a comfortable and ergonomic riding experience, with a well-padded seat and well-positioned handlebars. This makes it suitable for riders of various heights and body types.

Safety Features

Yamaha places a strong emphasis on safety, and the YBR 125 typically includes features such as front disc brakes and rear drum brakes for reliable stopping power. Additionally, it may have safety features like a secure ignition system and headlight for enhanced visibility.

Digital Instrument Cluster

The YBR 125 often features a digital instrument cluster that provides essential information to the rider, including speed, fuel level, and more, in a clear and easy-to-read format.

Fuel Efficiency

Yamaha motorcycles are known for their fuel efficiency, and the YBR 125 is designed to offer a cost-effective riding experience. It is known to deliver excellent mileage, helping riders save on fuel costs.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 453,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 key specifications

Engine Type4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC
Displacement124 cm3
Bore x Stroke54.0 mmx54.0 mm
Compression Ratio10:01
Starter SystemSelf Starter/Kick Starter
TransmissionConstant Mesh 5-Speed
Ignition System12V DC – CDI
Fuel Tank Capacity13.0 L
Overall Length1990 mm
Overall Width745 mm
Overall Height1080 mm
Seat Height785 mm
Wheel Base1295 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Front BrakeSingle Disc Brake
Rear BrakeDrum Brake
Rear/Front WheelCast Wheel
Headlight12 V 35W x 35W
Bulb TypeHalogen Bulb
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Rear SuspensionSwing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper
Tire Front3.00 – 18 47P
Tire Rear90/90 – 18 57P
Dry Weight113 kg
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

