Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Yamaha YBR 125 has been a prominent name in the world of motorcycles, known for its blend of style, performance, and reliability. In Pakistan, where motorcycles are a popular mode of transportation, the YBR 125 has carved out a niche for itself.

Key Features

Engine Performance

The Yamaha YBR 125 is equipped with a powerful 125cc engine known for its reliability and efficiency. This engine provides a balance of performance and fuel economy, making it suitable for daily commuting and longer rides.

Stylish Design

Advertisement

Yamaha is renowned for its innovative and stylish motorcycle designs, and the YBR 125 is no exception. It typically features a modern and eye-catching design, with sleek lines and attention to detail that give it a distinctive and appealing appearance on the road.

Comfortable Riding

The YBR 125 offers a comfortable and ergonomic riding experience, with a well-padded seat and well-positioned handlebars. This makes it suitable for riders of various heights and body types.

Safety Features

Yamaha places a strong emphasis on safety, and the YBR 125 typically includes features such as front disc brakes and rear drum brakes for reliable stopping power. Additionally, it may have safety features like a secure ignition system and headlight for enhanced visibility.

Advertisement

Digital Instrument Cluster

The YBR 125 often features a digital instrument cluster that provides essential information to the rider, including speed, fuel level, and more, in a clear and easy-to-read format.

Also Read KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – October 2023 The automotive market in Pakistan is continually evolving, with a growing demand...

Fuel Efficiency

Yamaha motorcycles are known for their fuel efficiency, and the YBR 125 is designed to offer a cost-effective riding experience. It is known to deliver excellent mileage, helping riders save on fuel costs.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The latest price of Yamaha YBR 125 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 453,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 2023 key specifications

Engine Type 4-Stroke, air cooled, SOHC Displacement 124 cm3 Bore x Stroke 54.0 mmx54.0 mm Compression Ratio 10:01 Starter System Self Starter/Kick Starter Transmission Constant Mesh 5-Speed Ignition System 12V DC – CDI Fuel Tank Capacity 13.0 L Overall Length 1990 mm Overall Width 745 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Seat Height 785 mm Wheel Base 1295 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Front Brake Single Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Rear/Front Wheel Cast Wheel Headlight 12 V 35W x 35W Bulb Type Halogen Bulb Front Suspension Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Rear Suspension Swing-arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damper Tire Front 3.00 – 18 47P Tire Rear 90/90 – 18 57P Dry Weight 113 kg

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”