Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yamaha YBR-125 zero-markup installment plans 2023

Yamaha YBR-125 zero-markup installment plans 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Yamaha YBR-125 zero-markup installment plans 2023

Yamaha YBR-125 zero-markup installment plans 2023

Advertisement

The Yamaha YBR 125 marked Yamaha’s introduction of a high-quality two-wheeler in 2015, departing from the conventional design of its existing motorcycles. Remarkably, this bike still commands the roads today, offering formidable competition to other motorcycle brands.

Yamaha, the renowned Japanese motorcycle giant, has earned a significant presence worldwide, including in Pakistan, where its reputation has solidified over the years. The company achieved success by delivering affordable motorcycles to the Pakistani market.

With time, Yamaha expanded its product lineup, and its most recent models have excelled in terms of stylish design. Aesthetics and robust performance are paramount factors associated with Yamaha motorcycles, as exemplified by the resurgence of the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan.

This automotive industry leader boasts a substantial customer base, and even in the face of competition from Honda and Suzuki, Yamaha models, especially the YBR 125, continue to lead the market.

The Yamaha YBR 125 stands out with its sporty design, emphasizing both comfort and visual appeal. The elevated pillion seat, distinctive tail-up design, and eye-catching new graphics contribute to its aesthetic allure.

Advertisement

Yamaha YBR 125 price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Yamaha YBR 125 is now priced at Rs 435,500 as of October 2023.

Yamaha Bike Installments Plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan provides simple installment options exclusively for MCB cardholders, enabling them to lease the bikes.

Here’s the total price of the Yamaha YBR 125: Rs435,500/-

PlanTotal PriceMonthly Installment
3 Month PlanRs145,170Rs48,390 (Zero Markup)
6 Month PlanRs70,583Rs11,764 (Zero Markup)
12 Month PlanRs44,410Rs3,701
18 Month PlanRs32,340Rs1,796
24 Month PlanRs26,415Rs1,101
30 Month PlanRs22,950Rs765

Also Read

2023 Yamaha YD100 Junoon Price in Pakistan
2023 Yamaha YD100 Junoon Price in Pakistan

Yamaha, with its long-standing presence in the industry, has undeniably crafted some...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story