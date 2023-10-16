Yamaha YBR-125 zero-markup installment plans 2023

2023 Yamaha YD100 Junoon Price in Pakistan
Yamaha, with its long-standing presence in the industry, has undeniably crafted some...
The Yamaha YBR 125 marked Yamaha’s introduction of a high-quality two-wheeler in 2015, departing from the conventional design of its existing motorcycles. Remarkably, this bike still commands the roads today, offering formidable competition to other motorcycle brands.
Yamaha, the renowned Japanese motorcycle giant, has earned a significant presence worldwide, including in Pakistan, where its reputation has solidified over the years. The company achieved success by delivering affordable motorcycles to the Pakistani market.
With time, Yamaha expanded its product lineup, and its most recent models have excelled in terms of stylish design. Aesthetics and robust performance are paramount factors associated with Yamaha motorcycles, as exemplified by the resurgence of the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan.
This automotive industry leader boasts a substantial customer base, and even in the face of competition from Honda and Suzuki, Yamaha models, especially the YBR 125, continue to lead the market.
The Yamaha YBR 125 stands out with its sporty design, emphasizing both comfort and visual appeal. The elevated pillion seat, distinctive tail-up design, and eye-catching new graphics contribute to its aesthetic allure.
The Yamaha YBR 125 is now priced at Rs 435,500 as of October 2023.
Yamaha Motors Pakistan provides simple installment options exclusively for MCB cardholders, enabling them to lease the bikes.
Here’s the total price of the Yamaha YBR 125: Rs435,500/-
|Plan
|Total Price
|Monthly Installment
|3 Month Plan
|Rs145,170
|Rs48,390 (Zero Markup)
|6 Month Plan
|Rs70,583
|Rs11,764 (Zero Markup)
|12 Month Plan
|Rs44,410
|Rs3,701
|18 Month Plan
|Rs32,340
|Rs1,796
|24 Month Plan
|Rs26,415
|Rs1,101
|30 Month Plan
|Rs22,950
|Rs765
