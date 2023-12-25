Egg prices reach historic high rates in Lahore

In Lahore, the price of eggs has risen significantly, reaching a historic high of over Rs380 per dozen. At retail stores, each egg is now being sold for up to Rs35. Meanwhile, wholesale egg rates range between Rs360 and Rs380 per dozen.

It’s important to mention that the government has set the retail price for a dozen eggs at Rs290, and the wholesale price, as determined by the government, is Rs280 per dozen.

However, despite these set standards, market factors have driven egg prices to levels never seen before in Lahore.

