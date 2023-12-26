Eggs rate reaches Rs 400 per dozen in major cities of Pakistan

Egg prices have shot up across the country, causing worries for people. A dozen eggs now costs Rs 420, and this increase is seen in big cities like Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

In Sialkot, the price is Rs 410 per dozen, and in places like Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Larkana, and Multan, it’s Rs 400. Quetta and Bannu also have prices at Rs 400 per dozen, while Khuzdar and Sukkur face rates of Rs 390.

In Karachi, Bahawalpur, and Hyderabad, egg prices have reached Rs 380 per dozen. In Lahore, the official price is Rs 364, but there are differences as shopkeepers sell eggs at different rates.

The statistics agency emphasizes that this increase is affecting people all over the country. As families deal with higher living costs, the rise in egg prices is making it harder to manage daily expenses.

The difference between the official rates and what people are paying in Lahore makes us question market rules. There’s a need for intervention to make sure essential things like eggs are priced fairly.