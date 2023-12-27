Emirates Draw Unveils Historic Dh200 Million Prize for Mega7 Category in 2024

Emirates Draw has revealed an incredible Dh200 million prize, the biggest ever in the UAE, to start 2024 with a bang. This massive amount is up for grabs in the Mega7 category, and people can enter from now until 8:30 pm on December 31. To win, you need to match all seven numbers drawn on Sunday.

The managing partner of Emirates Draw, Mohammad Alawadhi, is excited about this record-breaking cash prize, hoping it brings positivity to the new year. Paul Chader, the head of commercial, highlights that the Dh200 million Grand Prize is at least 25 times more attainable compared to industry standards.

If multiple participants match all seven numbers, the grand prize will be shared. The Mega7 category provides two chances to win with each ticket, even if you match just three numbers out of the 37 selections.

During the New Year Grand Draw, 15 winners of Dh10,000 each will be randomly chosen. Winners can choose to receive their winnings as a lump sum or in installments over a set period.

Chader notes the diverse preferences of winners, with some opting for a lump sum and others choosing monthly installments. Anyone 18 or older can easily buy an Emirates Draw MEGA7 ticket from anywhere globally through their website or app.

The announcement of this record-breaking prize has created excitement, offering participants a unique opportunity to start 2024 on a high note. Emirates Draw aims to make the Grand Prize more achievable, building anticipation and excitement among participants worldwide.

